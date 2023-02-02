The Kodiak High School Shakesbears — the reigning three-time drama, debate and forensics state champions — started their season over the weekend in Juneau.
And it wasn’t a soft landing for the top-ranked team in Alaska. Instead, the Shakesbears jumped right into the Region 5 Championships, mixing it up with Southeast Alaska’s best.
The islanders held their own, as 11 of the 13 actors and public speakers qualified for finals.
“While early results were mixed, nearly every Shakesbear made it to the final round, and a few garnered respectable honors with some jaw-dropping performances,” Shakesbears fifth-year coach Jared Griffin wrote in a press release.
The highlight of the weekend belonged to Kody Witherow, who snagged first — one of two gold-medal finishes for the senior — in dramatic interpretation. Witherow performed a piece about the long-term effects of bullying that landed him a command performance from the judges. Griffin noted there was no dry eye in the auditorium during Witherow’s performance.
“My heart rate shot up high enough that my tongue went numb,” Witherow said. “But seeing my team’s faces up there made me feel more at home than anything else in the world.”
Witherow also teamed with Garrett Pittman to grab first in improv acting.
Mary Grace Enriquez was second in dramatic interpretation for her piece from Grace Talusan’s memoir “The Body Papers.”
Jillian Dorner, Dee Melin, Beth Miland and Tatiana Otto reached the pantomime finals. At the same time, Yuria Frost, Ronan Hinman, Jayla Olson, Tatiana Otto, Naomi Thomas and Beth Miland advanced to the finals in readers’ theathre.
With the tournament results, Griffin said the Shakesbears increased their first-place ranking, with Hinman and Witherow increasing their individual rankings.
“Nerves definitely took hold of many on the team on Friday. Over half of the team had never been to a tournament before, and we were entering Southeast’s regional championship, who had already competed at several tournaments before this one,” Griffin said. “But I was confident in our team’s talent to carry us through and improve on the second day, which they did, dramatically. The new Shakesbears definitely learned a lot, and are doubly prepared for the next one.”
The Shakesbears don’t have to wait long for the next competition. The team will be competing this weekend at Service High School in Anchorage. The state tournament begins Feb. 24 at East Anchorage High School.
During the trip to Juneau, the team took a tour of the state capitol and met with Senate President Gary Stevens.
