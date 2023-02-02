Shakesbears

Courtesy of Jared Griffin

The Kodiak High School Shakesbears met with Senate President Gary Stevens during their recent trip to Juneau. 

The Kodiak High School Shakesbears — the reigning three-time drama, debate and forensics state champions — started their season over the weekend in Juneau. 

And it wasn’t a soft landing for the top-ranked team in Alaska. Instead, the Shakesbears jumped right into the Region 5 Championships, mixing it up with Southeast Alaska’s best. 

