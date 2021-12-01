As Thanksgiving wrapped up and the holiday season officially began, Kodiak History Museum’s staff took to social media, sharing stories of the importance behind the community’s continued support.
The museum has remained closed to the public for most of the year, opening only briefly for short stints as COVID-19 cases fluctuated in the community.
But according to Sarah Harrington, Kodiak History Museum’s executive director, closures haven’t stopped the museum from continuing its mission.
“The Kodiak History Museum truly is the ‘heart of Kodiak,’” Harrington said in her remarks shared on Nov. 22.
Harrington reflected on how the physical building that houses the museum, the Erskine House, has weathered time and evolved as the island’s culture grew and adapted.
“As the Russian American Magazin, it’s the epicenter of transformative colonial history that forever changed our island community,” Harrington said. “[When it was the] Erskine House, the town’s children came for weekly story time hosted by Nellie Erskine and where she welcomed visitors who docked at the wharf just below.”
The building’s upper level also served as a boarding house for villagers and cannery workers, while shoes were shined and piano was taught downstairs.
Harrington said when the museum was known as the Baranov Museum, staff and community members learned to “weave with culture bearers like Anfesia Shapsnikoff, Hazel Jones, June Pardue, and Eunice Neseth among others.”
“As the Kodiak History Museum, we’re making space for new stories of fishermen, immigrant workers, Coast Guard servicemen and more,” Harrington said. “The interconnectedness of our island through our community center is remarkable and rare.”
Harrington added that the sense of belonging in the museum created connections among staff members who have since left its service or moved on.
“Board members and volunteers give their time and resources generously to preserve our beautiful National Historic Landmark and the treasures it holds,” Harrington said. “We regularly hear from visitors of all ages, ‘I remember coming here as a student on a field trip back when I was in elementary school!’”
Museum assistant Alina Button said the past year has provided a lot of changes as she joined the Kodiak History Museum staff in the spring.
“In the spring, I moved from the Oregon coast up to Kodiak,” Alina said in her remarks. “I had been looking for a change in my life after the craziness of 2020 and wanted to resettle in a place I felt comfortable, safe and inspired.”
Button said she had visited Kodiak a few times in past years and recalled positive experiences while on the Rock, so she made the move and joined the museum staff.
“From day one, I have never regretted my decision and have been met with many bright faces and happy moments,” Button said. “This year I am so grateful for taking that leap of faith and finding such a wonderful small town to land in. I’m grateful for all my new friends and supportive coworkers. I’m grateful for all the fish I was able to catch this year and all the laughs and love along the way. I’m grateful for a new place to call home.”
Margaret Greutert, the museum’s collections manager and grants coordinator, said the museum has a lot to be thankful for this year.
“During this time of hardship with the pandemic, we were still able to grow our museum team with the overwhelming support we have received,” Greutert said.
She added she’s been grateful for the support of the museum staff.
“Together, we are able to continue to increase our professional practices at the museum and be able to offer more mission-driven services for our community,” Greutert said. “I am grateful for the fresh ideas they bring, learning more about communications, development, and exhibits, as well as the opportunity to focus on my passion at the museum, managing the collection of objects and archives we hold in public trust.”
Greutert also thanked the community for its continued support of the museum’s mission.
“Our local community and supporters nationwide have recognized the need for historic preservation and caring for our material culture in Kodiak,” she said. “From our acquisitions committee, collection volunteers, researchers, partner organizations, and funders you have all advocated for the care of our history in Kodiak and helped us grow this year.”
Harrington, the executive director, said in the end it’s about the continued observation of the island’s stories.
“Our community history museum becomes part of our story, just as it makes space for ours. It validates our experience and connects us with others who understand and appreciate how Kodiak shapes us,” Harrington said. “I’m grateful for the committed and competent staff who partner in service to our mission and to each of the friends we make along the way in preserving and sharing Kodiak’s history.”
