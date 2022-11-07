For those of you who are wanting to hear music associated with warmer island breezes, the ukulele-powered Hawaiian jam-rock band Kanekoa is coming to the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium on Sunday.
“Kanekoa is one of Hawaii’s premier live music experiences, consistently selling out shows wherever they perform,” said Hazel Delos Santos, performing arts program manager for the Kodiak Arts Council, in a statement.
She went on to say that Kanekoa is riding the wave of renewed interest in the ukulele. From traditional Hawaiian and ’80s pop to Jamband Blues, Kanekoa offers its “signature electric ukulele sound to everything they play.”
Kanekoa was founded in the early 1990s by Kaulana Kanekoa, described as a soulful and soothing singer and rhythm ukulele player, ukulele virtuoso Vince Esquire and pace-maker percussionist Travis Rice. Uncle Don Lopez, a virtuoso on the U-Bass, rounds out the talented band.
Though Kanekoa has been performing for close to 25 years, Delos Santos said “the band continues to surprise and delight, pushing the envelope of this four-string instrument in a jam band with eclectic roots and a sound that embraces the flavors of reggae, blues, funk, jazz and island music.”
The concert is scheduled to start at 7 pm, with doors opening at 6:30 pm. Ticket prices are $27 for adults, $24 for seniors and $20 for those 18 and under. Tickets are available at kodiakarts.org or at the box office.
Kanekoa and the Kodiak Arts Council are hosting an Ukulele Outreach Workshop on Saturday, starting at 6:30 pm, in the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium Band Room. The event is free and will allow attendees to work directly with expert ukulele players. For those who already have some experience with the instrument, you’ll be able to learn new techniques and strumming patterns.
There will be a limited number of instruments available to borrow, so Delos Santos encourages those who have their own instrument to bring it to the workshop.
This will be the second act in the Kodiak Arts Council’s current season. Skerryvore was in concert in late September, but Duplessy and the Violins of the World had to be rescheduled.
Here is the remainder of the schedule:
· Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards, Jan. 28.
· The hit musical “Chicago” on March 3-4 and 9-11.
· The Emmet Cohen Trio, April 12.
· Duplessy & the Violins of the World, May 13.
