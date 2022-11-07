Kanekoa

Courtesy of Kodiak Arts Council

Hawaiian jam-rock band Kanekoa will be performing Sunday at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium. 

 ALOHA GROWERS

For those of you who are wanting to hear music associated with warmer island breezes, the ukulele-powered Hawaiian jam-rock band Kanekoa is coming to the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium on Sunday.

“Kanekoa is one of Hawaii’s premier live music experiences, consistently selling out shows wherever they perform,” said Hazel Delos Santos, performing arts program manager for the Kodiak Arts Council, in a statement.

