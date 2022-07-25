Did you know that the oldest building in Alaska resides in Kodiak? Or how about the story behind the half bear or the three-hatch kayak?
Lynn Walker, curator for the Kodiak History Museum, touched on all that and more during the museum’s first guided tour in some time Saturday.
A group of nine people followed Walker around the Russian American Magazin/Erskine House — home of the museum — for 30 minutes as she walked them through the history of Kodiak from 1780 to the present day. The group even got a peek at the second floor, which is off-limits for guests except during the Saturday tour. The second-floor houses space for the workers, an extensive collection of reference books and a table with an assortment of vintage photos — just some of the museum’s vast array of nostalgic images.
“The main thing is we are just trying to open up our doors and give a glimpse at what we do as a museum,” Walker said. “I think there is an idea that objects just get left on the shelves and not used — that is not the case. We offer this as a way to explore the museum and the galleries but also see the collections.”
Walker moved from Fairbanks to Kodiak in August 2021 for the job. She is a history buff, working on her Ph.D. She had done guided tours with school kids, but Saturday was her first public tour. She hit a grand slam with her encyclopedia of knowledge.
“I was really familiar with Kodiak history, so when I came here, I started learning more specific to this building,” Walker said.
The Russian American Magazin/Erskine House was built in 1808 by the Russian American Company to use it as a place to store sea otter pelts. It survived the 1964 Good Friday earthquake and tsunami and was saved from getting demolished for parking space by the Kodiak Historical Society.
According to Walker, it is the oldest building in Alaska still standing and is a National Historic Landmark and listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. The Erskine family lived in the house from 1911 to 1948. Two other families lived in the house before it became the Baranov Museum and, in 2019, the Kodiak History Museum.
“It’s the oldest wood structure on the West Coast and the earliest built Russian structure in the United States,” Walker told the group. “It’s pretty historic. As you go through it you can see the 200-old logs and the moss between the logs. You can see some old wallpaper. There is a lot of history just in the architecture of the building.”
Walker guided the group through time, from starting with Kodiak as a Russian colony in an Alutiiq land to the American period, through World War II and finally how island residents handled the recent pandemic. Throughout the 30 minutes, Walker pointed out artifacts, like the three-hatch kayak, a letter written in three languages by priest Nicolai Kasgervariff in 1931, the island’s first newspaper, the Kodiak Bear, and of course, the half bear.
Guide Charles Madsen killed the bear. However, the backside of the bear was too mangy to taxidermy, so it became a half bear and was mounted in the Totem Igloo Curio Shop in the 1940s.
“People visiting would go into the shop and take a photo with him and rub his nose for good luck,” Walker said. “During the 1940s when people were taking photos with him, a local dentist thought he needed new teeth so they replaced the teeth and they are way too big for his mouth.”
As for the kayak, it’s tied to the ceiling of the first exhibit room. The sea-lion skin-covered kayak was one of the museum’s first items. According to Walker, the third hatch was used for either storage for pelts or a Russian official.
“It was found in the 1950s in a warehouse in Unalaska,” Walker said. “We know that it belonged to two brothers who hunted for the Alaska Commercial Company, but we don’t know the exact age.”
The guided tours happen every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. through the summer. The tour is included in the price of admission to the museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.