Many Kodiak residents might have woken up today with sore backs.
That’s because they spent Monday shoveling out from the island’s first significant snowfall of the season.
Mother Nature didn’t hold back, either.
According to the National Weather Service, between seven and nine inches of snow was reported in Kodiak city.
Of course, those numbers — and all snowfall totals in Kodiak — are unofficial.
“It (snow) has to be measured manually, and we used to have somebody stationed in Kodiak, and they are not there anymore. Our records are not as complete as we like,” said Kristine Chen, a meteorologist at the National Weather Services’ Office in Anchorage.
The National Weather Service relies on Kodiak residents for snowfall totals. As of 2 p.m. Monday, Chen said seven inches were reported near the Monashka Bay area, eight inches near North Star Elementary School and nine inches near KMXT by Kodiak High School.
The National Weather Service issued a Sunday evening winter advisory forecasting four to 10 inches of snow.
Chen said a low-pressure system from Bristol Bay and across the Alaska Peninsula caused a snow-filled Monday.
“That left the island in a pretty favorable condition of being in the cold sector, with also the heavier precipitation,” she said.
City of Kodiak Public Works employees and snowplow drivers were kept busy with the amount of snow that accumulated on the streets and sidewalks in less than 24 hours.
Meanwhile, according to Lt. Francis de la Fuente, the Kodiak Police Department’s phones were ringing throughout the day with reports of vehicles in ditches.
“It was a normal yearly snow welcome for us,” de la Fuente said.
Around 3 p.m., a Facebook post alerted drivers of the wintery road conditions on Rezanof Drive from Bridgeview Dental to the “Y” intersection.
“There are several cars stuck on the hill, some sideways, and some bumped into each other. Drive safe,” the post said.
Others took to social media to show appreciation for their neighbors.
“Hubby and I want to thank the wonderful group of 4 and all those that stopped to help us get unstuck when we turned into Puffin,” a Kodiak resident wrote. “They stayed there and worked so hard to help us get out.”
According to the National Weather Service, the remainder of the week should be snow-free, while the outlook through February is to be determined.
“Equal chances of getting above and below normal precipitation,” Chen said. “Right now, there is not really a strong lean in any direction.”
