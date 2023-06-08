Katie Oliver

Courtesy of Katie Oliver

Katie Oliver, left, performs in the Kodiak Arts Council’s production of “Marry Poppins.” 

Katie Oliver has announced that she will be leaving her leadership role at the Kodiak Arts Council and may not run for re-election on the Board of Education, but she is not leaving behind non-profits or education.

Oliver, who is currently serving as executive director of the arts council, has accepted a position for a new role with the Association of Alaska School Boards as their policy and superintendent search manager. 

