Katie Oliver has announced that she will be leaving her leadership role at the Kodiak Arts Council and may not run for re-election on the Board of Education, but she is not leaving behind non-profits or education.
Oliver, who is currently serving as executive director of the arts council, has accepted a position for a new role with the Association of Alaska School Boards as their policy and superintendent search manager.
Oliver has worked in non-profit management for about 20 years. She will be bringing those skills and experiences from the Kodiak Island Borough School District’s Board of Education and go into the larger, statewide non-profit.
“I really love my work at the arts council and my heart is still with the programming of the arts so it’s quite bittersweet...,” Oliver said in an interview with the Kodiak Daily Mirror. “The organization is healthy financially, and our legacy programs, performing arts series, and community theater are strong. I felt like it was a good time to leave.”
Oliver has worked as the executive director for the arts council for more than 10 years. She said she wants someone else to have the opportunity to take on the role as leader of the organization when it’s healthy and strong.
“This is a very special organization,” Oliver said of the Kodiak Arts Council. “It’s going to give you the most fulfilling work of your life. You will have the opportunity to put your own stamp on the programs that you create, and you’ll be able to work in one of the greatest performing arts facilities in the State of Alaska.”
Oliver said she believes her greatest contribution to the arts council is continuity, “like honoring our past, but growth focused with community engagement.”
One of her favorite performances was even more special for her: She was a performer in “Mary Poppins.” And it wasn’t just her on stage. Two of her children joined her, along with her husband.
“That was very special for us,” Oliver said.
Oliver’s last day at the arts council is July 31, the day after she will begin with the Association of Alaska School Boards. She will continue to live and work in Kodiak, with statewide travel as necessary for the new position.
“For me, it’s an exciting continuation of my career and my interest in public service,” Oliver said.
Next year’s performing arts series is almost finished and will be announced later this summer, even with Oliver leaving.
Her new role does not preclude Oliver from serving on the board of education. However, Oliver stated that when she finishes her fourth term on the board in the fall, she will likely not be re-running.
“I think it’s probably time for me to step aside and let some fresh perspective join the school board,” Oliver said. “I love school boards, and I’m happy that I’m going to be able to continue to work in the field of public education and as a public education advocate, but I don’t think I will not be pursuing another term on the school board.”
