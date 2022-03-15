The Kodiak Asphalt Art Initiative is searching for community members for a focus group.
The art initiative — a collaboration between the city of Kodiak, Kodiak Arts Council and Kodiak History Museum — will liven up the Center Street-Marine Way intersection with a mural painted by local artists. The project is slated to start in May.
The focus group will meet four times — March, April, May and June — and be limited to 15 members. The group will learn about the initiative and provide feedback to project organizers. Feedback from the meetings will be used to organize future asphalt art projects by the city.
Kodiak was one of 26 U.S. cities to receive an Asphalt Art Initiative grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies in partnership with the Rasmuson Foundation. According to a Kodiak History Museum release, the project is being used as a low cost, high impact way to revitalize an underutilized public space.
“This year’s project is a pilot project to see how this form of art can address some of Kodiak’s tourism needs and revitalize our downtown center,” the release stated.
In February, artists Ellen Carty, Bruce Nelson and the duo teams of Bonnie Dillard and Marina Thomas, and Natasha Pristas and Brianna Gibbs Cooper were selected as finalists. The winning design will be selected this month.
To join the focus group, contact project coordinator Lynn Walker at 907-486-5917 or at curator@kodiakhistorymuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.