A little-known weekly lottery based in Fairbanks has a jackpot that is about to surpass $600,000. The next drawing by Lotto Alaska is Sunday. Tickets are on sale now starting at $2 each.
“I can see this one easily going over a million dollars,” said Stosh Solski, one of four staff who supports the lottery in a pull tab joint called Luckys in downtown Fairbanks. It’s a licensed business with a charitable gaming permit. A portion of the proceeds goes to 29 charities. Solski said almost $30,000 went out to nonprofits this week.
The statewide lottery sells tickets online at lottoalaska.com. Ten tickets cost $10, 25 tickets are $20, 75 tickets are $50 and 200 tickets are $100. The weekly drawing is broadcast on Facebook every Sunday around 6 p.m. with the winning numbers announced on the lottery website by 6:30 p.m.
There are two prizes, including a weekly prize, from $10,000, depending on ticket sales. The winner has their number drawn from a drum carrying numbered receipts reflecting each ticket purchased. The largest weekly prize so far was about $37,000, Solski said. This week’s prize is on track to surpass that, he said.
The winner of the weekly prize is eligible to try for the jackpot. That’s the big money. The jackpot grew to $591,416.40 as of last Sunday. The new jackpot will be known when tickets sales stop shortly before the next drawing.
To win that money involves a game of chance with playing cards. The player selects a card from a deck, including the two Jokers, laid out face down on a table. That card must be the Ace of Spades to win. The game is called Chase the Ace. Each week, as more cards turn over, the chance of finding the ace of spades increases.
The Chase the Ace card table as seen on the Lotto Alaska website shows 16 of 54 cards have been turned over so far in the game for the current jackpot. Winners must play for the jackpot by 6 p.m. the day after the drawing, under contest rules.
It can take weeks to find the ace. In the meantime, the jackpot grows.
“We have gone down to only three cards on the board,” Solski said.
In October, Dorothy Luchansky of Fox won a jackpot valued at $657,540.60, according to a report by KTVF Channel 11.
Since starting in 2017, Lotto Alaska has paid out more than $1.7 million in prizes and contributed $300,000-$400,000 to nonprofits, including the Fairbanks Arts Association, Alaska Outdoor Council Inc., College Rotary Club, North Pole Lions Foundation Inc., Midnight Sun Intertribal Pow Wow, Wolfpack Wrestling Incorporated and more.
Solski said 20% of ticket sales go to the weekly drawing, 30% goes in the jackpot and the other half pays for overhead and grants to nonprofits.
The first weekly prize paid by Lotto Alaska was under $100. The first jackpot was $22,000.
“It’s pretty amazing when you look at the start week until now,” Solski said. “It’s growing.”
Winners hail from all corners of Alaska.
“We are actually very large in the villages,” Solski said.
Over the last few weeks, Lotto Alaska has sold from 150,000 to 180,000 tickets. On Monday, ticket sales were double the previous Monday.
Solski said 24% of winnings are subject to federal taxation. Winners must be 18 or older and agree to allow their image and first name to be shared by Lotto Alaska.
