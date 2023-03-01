Death and taxes.
Obituary writer and author Heather Lende knows plenty about what is certain in the world. She also knows how to get the last word.
Last Friday night and Saturday afternoon, Lende, Alaska’s current state writer laureate, came to Kodiak to speak about her life’s work — extracting meaning from lives well lived. That topic is also the title of her most recent book, “Find the Good.”
A self-professed homebody, Lende introduced herself Friday night as a mother, grandmother and writer “by accident.” She spoke about her children, life and the start of her writing career in the challenging town of Haines.
What began as a small contribution to a local radio station turned into a writing career for the local paper. That job turned into obituary writing, and from those epitaphic renderings, she realized these were the stories she wanted to tell. Her talent was noticed by a New York publisher, and soon after the first of her four books, “If You Lived Here, I’d Know,” went into print.
That was 2005.
She also read a delightful excerpt from her newest book, “Find the Good,” which was well received by a full house in the Kodiak Public Library’s multipurpose room, where writers, readers and listeners hung on each word from the understated novelist.
The thin and lanky writer touted a smart casual look as she charmed the room with more reading and stories of her political life in Haines.
Here was a shorter excerpt from “Find the Good.”
“Recently, I was asked to write a short essay describing one piece of wisdom to live by. I thought about it but did not have a brief, easy answer. I have made enough mistakes in my life to fill a whole bookshelf of do’s and don’ts. My friend John works as an investigator in the public defender’s office but is a poet. That is probably why he managed to distill all his fatherly hopes and dreams into two rules for his only child: “Be nice to the dog and don’t do meth.” His son turned out kind, clear-eyed, and he graduated from a good college.”
The hour-long presentation closed with 15 minutes of questions for Lende on small-town living, ranging from COVID policies and her political career to social media and fishing.
Said Lende: “Every single day you are writing your own obituary by how you live your life.”
On Saturday, Kodiakians got a chance to participate in a workshop that allowed them to reflect on their own certainty as they worked on personal and final declarations while looking for the good in their own lives.
Kodiak resident and co-presenter Sara Loewen, author of “Gaining Daylight,” offered some insights of her own, with advice and inspiration for aspiring writers. Loewen said, “When we first talked about this workshop, I had recently read a funny, beautiful obituary about a friend’s dad, and reading it made me think about the way that even our small stories reveal the things we love and value most in life.”
The workshop opened with the introduction of both authors. Lende took the lead and spoke about people who had no one to write about them posthumously. Loewen read the obituary of a spirited fisherman who wrote his own last words. Lende spoke about the nuts and bolts of distilling relevant information regarding the newly departed. A writing exercise included the making of a “love list” of daily details. The audience was encouraged to share.
Authors read beautiful, sad, funny and memorable obituaries as patrons were encouraged to think about their own mortality. Lende talked about her first “obituary interview,” the impending death of an elementary school teacher who wanted to prioritize the details of her life and the friendship that emerged from the exchange. The workshop ended with a thoughtful question-and-answer period.
Narrative. Stories. Legacies.
This is, in the end, what defines each human adventure. Filling the bucket before it gets kicked was the real message from both of these notable Alaskan writers.
