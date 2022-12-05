Alaska State Troopers Logo

For the second time in less than three months, law enforcement officers have seized drugs with a street value of more than $500,000 in Kodiak, according to court documents, interviews and KDM research.

Kodiak resident Kalani Wilson Coyle, 30, was arrested last Tuesday on four felony drug and drug-related charges involving methamphetamine, cocaine and Fentanyl “M 30” pills with a street value of $547,145, according to court documents.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.