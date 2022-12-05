For the second time in less than three months, law enforcement officers have seized drugs with a street value of more than $500,000 in Kodiak, according to court documents, interviews and KDM research.
Kodiak resident Kalani Wilson Coyle, 30, was arrested last Tuesday on four felony drug and drug-related charges involving methamphetamine, cocaine and Fentanyl “M 30” pills with a street value of $547,145, according to court documents.
Specifically, he has been charged with one count of misconduct involving a controlled substance in the second degree, two counts of misconduct involving a controlled substance in the third degree, and one count of tampering with physical evidence.
On Nov. 21, the Alaska State Troopers’ Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit was advised about a “suspicious parcel” on its way to Kodiak from Montclair, Calif., according to court documents. On Nov. 25, a search warrant to search the parcel was served, those same documents indicated.
Field tests on the suspicious parcel revealed that the box contained approximately 912.85 grams of a substance that tested positive as methamphetamine, 56.7 grams of a white powder that tested positive as cocaine, and 555.65 grams of blue “M 30” stamped pills suspected to contain Fentanyl. The estimated pill count was 5,000, according to court documents.
On Nov. 28, a search warrant was obtained to conduct what is known as a “controlled delivery” of the suspected parcel, court documents said. At approximately 12:31 pm last Tuesday, the parcel was delivered under police supervision to 3629 Rezanof Drive, known as Rasmussen’s Trailer Park, No. 35, and placed on the front steps, court documents indicate.
At approximately 5:30 p.m. the parcel was retrieved from the front steps and moved to trailer No. 15, a known address for Coyle, according to court documents.
The parcel was then “moved to a different location in Kodiak and opened,” the court documents state. Through investigation, the Kodiak Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit allegedly found Coyle hiding behind a shed in the backyard of an unidentified Kodiak residence, court documents indicate.
At that time, contents of the parcel and “representative samples” allegedly found near Coyle were covered in snow “as if he were trying to bury them,” according to court documents. A cell phone — twisted and broken in half — also was found nearby, those court documents state.
“Coyle was interviewed and admitted to knowing the parcel he retrieved was coming to him and admitted to knowing it contained controlled substances which were to be sold in Kodiak,” court documents allege. “He also admitted he didn’t want to be found with his cell phone because of evidence which could be found on it, so he broke it.”
At Coyle’s initial hearing, he was appointed public defender Nicholas Defreitas but did not enter a plea, based on available court documents.
Coyle has been released on cash bail totaling $25,000, according to court documents. Under terms of his release, Coyle must, among other things, not leave Kodiak, stay under house arrest, avoid the airport and ferry docks, and not possess or consume controlled substances unless they are prescribed to him, according to court documents.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 12.
In an unrelated case from Sept. 16, law enforcement officials in Kodiak arrested two men and confiscated illegal fentanyl pills, methamphetamines and heroin with an estimated street value of $656,000. They also took possession of five handguns and $58,722 in cash.
The arrests of Mark Nason, 55, and Adam Ross, 42, both of Kodiak, and the drug captures were the culmination of a months-long investigation, according to a statement from the Alaska State Troopers’ Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit.
Then, on Sept. 22, Nason found himself in more legal troubles after federal Drug Enforcement Administration agents seized 11,000 blue fentanyl pills, 10.8 pounds of methamphetamine, 150 grams of heroin and 500 grams of marijuana and weapons from an Anchorage storage unit allegedly rented by Nason.
