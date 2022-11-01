The Baranof Park Recreation Center is taking shape.
Since the start of the project in July, exterior footings have been poured and the cinder block wall on the west side of the building is complete. Iron roof trusses will soon be installed.
On the east side of the building — the addition that will allow for the three-lane walking track — is ready for walls and a roof. In addition, much of the electrical work and new lights have been installed.
Through individual and nonprofit donors, Friends of Baranof Park and the Kodiak Hockey League raised $2.6 million for the $4.9 million project.
“This is great news,” said Mark Withrow, honorary co-chair of Friends of Baranof Park. “It is wonderful to see this project turned into bricks and mortar. We are incredibly thankful for the generosity of the donors to help make a more livable and healthy community.”
Center improvements will include enclosing the building that was built in 1999, encircling the ice rink with a three-lane indoor walking track, bathrooms, and changing and storage rooms.
Friend Contractors is leading the project — the company’s largest hometown job, Brenda Friend, president of Friend Contractors, told the Daily Mirror in July.
The local construction company was awarded the bid in May when City Manager Mike Tvenge signed a $5 million contract with them to carry out the project. Friend Contractors subcontracted to local companies Brechan Enterprises, Premier Mechanical and Local Electric.
“This is a great example of how Kodiak gets it done with grassroots effort by the community and support from generous donors,” said Carmel Carty, a member of Friends of Baranof Park.
The ice rink will remain open during the winter while construction continues. However, the main parking lot will remain closed. Visitors to the rink can park at Main Elementary, the Baranof Field baseball parking lot or by the track. Lights have been installed from the baseball field parking lot to the rink.
Friends of Baranof Park, Kodiak Hockey League and the City of Kodiak continue looking for grants and will accept donations until construction is complete. The project is slated to be finished Oct. 2023.
