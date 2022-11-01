Baranof Park

Courtesy of Hannah Johnson

Construction workers make progress on improvements to Baranof Park Recreation Center.   

 

 

 

 

 

The Baranof Park Recreation Center is taking shape. 

Since the start of the project in July, exterior footings have been poured and the cinder block wall on the west side of the building is complete. Iron roof trusses will soon be installed. 

