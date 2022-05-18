At its regular meeting on Thursday, the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly will be voting on whether to provide $11.96 million to the Kodiak Island Borough School District to help fund its fiscal 2022-23 budget. The new budget year starts July 1st and runs through June 30, 2023.
The school district’s total budget for FY23 is $49.1 million.
This is an increase from the $10.4 million the school district requested from the borough for the current fiscal year and the $9.4 million it requested from the Kodiak Island Borough the year before that.
The amount of money that a school district receives from the state is determined by the number of students enrolled in the district. If student enrollment drops by 5% or more from the previous fiscal year, then the school district will be given three years to increase its enrollment or prepare for budget cuts after that three-year period. This three-year grace period is the Hold Harmless provision. That period will end in FY24.
The school district’s fund balance was increased in the past year from $1.5 million to $2 million to accommodate the inflation rate, KIBSD Chief Financial Officer Sandy Daws said at a recent work session. This is an unsustainable amount of money, given that the Hold Harmless provision will no longer be in place for FY24, according to documents submitted in the May 19 Borough Assembly agenda packet.
If the school district does not balance the budget this year, then it will face a “steep cliff” come FY24, Daws said.
If the Borough Assembly approves the school district’s request for funding and the amount of money the State of Alaska provides per student across the state increases, then that increase in money will be used to reduce the fund balance, Daws said at the work session. If the assembly rejects the school’s proposal, some of the money from the Base Student Allocation will be spent to accommodate the increased costs in utilities and supplies, according to documents in the May 19 agenda packet.
The school district is also struggling with hiring new employees, including teachers.
If the budget does not pass at the borough assembly’s next meeting, then the district will have to delay hiring teachers until it knows how much money the state will give schools, according to a document submitted by the school district in the May 19 meeting agenda packet.
“This is dangerous in a time that we need to be competitive and timely in our hiring for teachers during a national shortage,” the document states.
