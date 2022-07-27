For months, rumors swirled throughout town every time Gideon Saunders’ red Ford truck was parked outside the old home of the Kodiak Rental Center. It wasn’t hard to miss as everybody coming into or leaving Kodiak passed by the building.
A new restaurant? Recreation center? Fitness facility?
“Some of the rumors that came through here while I was working, I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness,” Saunders said.
They were all wrong.
Saunders transformed the 1967 built building at 101 Center St. — formerly a gas station and a rental center — into a remarkable space that houses Double Shovel Cider Co., Alaska’s premier colonial craft cider maker.
It took a lot of hours — time that kept Saunders away from surfing Kodiak’s waters — for the business to open during Crab Fest weekend. It has been hopping ever since, with patrons, on most days, enjoying a glass of cider in the outside sitting area.
There are no signs that the building had decades’ worth of grease and grime from its time keeping Kodiak cars filled up.
“So many customers and patrons have come in and, if for no other reason, to say: ‘This was my first job at the gas station pumping gas,”’ Saunders said.
Opening a Kodiak branch of Double Shovel was a no-brainer for Saunders and his co-owner buddies. Saunders, a resident of The Rock, helped Double Shovel open its Anchorage headquarters in 2015 and turn it into an award-winning company that ships products all over the state. The company’s goal is to take care of Alaskans.
“We are first and foremost an Alaska company, with loyalties to Alaska,” Saunders said. “Anything that compromises that isn’t worth pursuing.”
Opening a Kodiak branch of Double Shovel was worth pursuing. It’s the business’ only other tap room location outside of Anchorage.
When the rental center moved to a different location, the building opened up. Saunders couldn’t pass up the opportunity to be part of the downtown revitalization. And the location was perfect.
“Where I live, I want to make it better and want to be a part of what attracts people to a really unique experience,” said Saunders, who also is co-owner of Bright Box Farms in Kodiak.
After spending years working on the North Slope and as a snowboard instructor in Girdwood, Saunders first moved to Kodiak in 2012. He left for a bit to help launch Double Shovel before returning for good in 2019. The surfing scene here — a sport he picked up while spending time with his mother in California — helped draw him back. Kodiak was just too epic for him not to return.
“For me, being a small-town guy, I always said I wasn’t going to spend life waiting at a stoplight or at a checkout register,” Saunders said. “I wanted to be able to step out my door and hit the mountain, the stream and the ocean.”
The history of Kodiak is sprinkled throughout Double Shovel. Like parts from the Coast Guard cutter the Storis, wood from the Kraft’s building, caribou racks, an old wood stove and artwork. It is a community space, which is what Saunders wanted. It’s an adult coffee shop.
“This is a great place for people to come and sit down and have a nice cold colonial craft cider and brainstorm on how to make this place better,” Saunders said.
Saunders doubles as the cider maker — there is also a part-time cider maker on staff along with five bartenders. There are 12 taps, but he is not using them all at this time. All of the ciders — including two nonalcoholic — are apple based and created in the building’s two 496-gallon fermentation vessels, then transferred to one of the six serving tanks. It takes about a month to produce a cider.
Double Shovel’s cider is unique because no sugar is added. The only sugar comes from the fruit. According to Saunders, a 12-ounce glass of the extra dry cider has fewer than two grams of sugar. It is diet friendly.
Most of the apples are harvested in Alaska, but because of demand the company has to order apples from the Northwest. Saunders said Double Shovel has helped plant hundreds of apple trees in the state and is part of the Fruit Growers Association.
“We are actively involved in growing the Alaska supply and working with the local orchards,” Saunders said. “We would like to do the same thing here.”
The cidery falls under Alaska’s brewery laws, so customers are only allowed 36 ounces — three 12-ounce glasses — a day.
Double Shovel is open Monday and Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m., and Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.
“We are very thankful to be a part of this great state and an incredible community,” Saunders said. “There is something really special about Kodiak and this community.”
