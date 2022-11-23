Mary Peltola

KEVIN BUMGARNER/Kodiak Daily Mirror

U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola at the Kodiak harbor.

Results from the third and final update of Alaska’s Nov. 8 general election gave incumbent Gov. Mike Dunleavy 50.28% of the vote, enough to allow him to be declared the winner, according to state Division of Elections data released Wednesday afternoon.

The fates of incumbents U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola and U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, meanwhile, had to be decided by the state’s first-ever ranked choice voting process in a regularly scheduled election. Neither one had the required 50% plus 1 vote majority needed after Wednesday’s update, according to Division of Elections data.

