Results from the third and final update of Alaska’s Nov. 8 general election gave incumbent Gov. Mike Dunleavy 50.28% of the vote, enough to allow him to be declared the winner, according to state Division of Elections data released Wednesday afternoon.
The fates of incumbents U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola and U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, meanwhile, had to be decided by the state’s first-ever ranked choice voting process in a regularly scheduled election. Neither one had the required 50% plus 1 vote majority needed after Wednesday’s update, according to Division of Elections data.
In the race for U.S. Senate, Murkowski was declared the winner with 135,972 votes, or 53.69% of the total, after challengers Buzz Kelley and Patricia Chesbro were eliminated and their votes redistributed to the remaining candidates via the ranked choice process. Challenger Kelly Tshibaka finished with 117,299 votes, or 46.31% of the total.
In the race for Alaska’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, Peltola was declared the victor after three rounds of vote redistribution via the ranked choice process. She received 136,893 votes, or 54.95% of the total, compared to former Gov. Sarah Palin, who finished with 112,255 votes, or 42.11% of the total.
Election results will not be final until they are certified on Tuesday.
After 15 days of waiting for early, absentee and questioned ballots to be counted, the ranked choice process seemed to be over in a nano-second. Carried live by KTOO public radio and related media out of Juneau, the process started promptly at 4 pm Wednesday and the fate of the U.S. Senate and U.S. House seats were known by 4:11 pm.
About a quarter of the state Senate and House races also were determined by ranked choice, but local incumbents Sen. Gary Stevens and Rep. Louise Stutes won handily with first choice ballots.
After Wednesday’s final update, Murkowski had 113,299 votes, or 43.37% of the vote, compared to Tshibaka’s 111,283 votes, or 42.60% of the vote. On Nov. 18, the last time there had been an update by the state, Murkowski had taken a small lead over Tshibaka, claiming 43.32% of the vote compared to 42.68% of the vote for the Trump-backed candidate.
After Wednesday’s final update for Alaska’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, Peltola had 128,329 votes, or 48.77% of the total. Palin was a distant second with 67,732 votes, or 25.74% of the vote. Those ratios were almost unchanged from the Nov. 18 update, when Peltola held 48.68% of the vote compared to Palin’s 25.79% of the vote.
Whether ranked choice voting sticks around for future elections remains to be seen. In the court of post-election public opinion, it appears that Alaska voters were fine with the process, according to a survey commissioned by Alaskans for Better Elections, which supports the change.
In a survey of 800 registered Alaskan voters, 92% reported receiving instructions on how to rank their choices, 79% found ranked choice to be “simple” and 60% of Alaska’s state and local elections were “more competitive” compared to previous years.
Complexity was one of the primary concerns that critics of ranked choice voting had. Other common concerns are that it violates the concept of “one person, one vote,” and the person with the most votes could actually lose.
Although it will have no affect on the results of this election, a group called Alaskans for Honest Government has registered itself with the Federal Election Commission and the Alaska Public Offices Commission in an attempt to overturn ranked choice voting and open primaries.
On Twitter, Palin said she was honored to the first person to sign the petition in support of its efforts.
The fate of Kodiak’s state representatives needed no help from ranked choice voters.
Stevens and Stutes held more than 50% of the vote in each of their races from the earliest returns on election night. After Wednesday’s update, Stevens’ had 56.30% of the vote from Senate District C and Stutes had 60.95% of the vote in House District 4.
Senate challenger Heath Smith from Homer was the runner-up, with 31.17% of the vote, and Walter Jones from Anchor Point claimed 11.60% of the vote.
Within his district, Stevens picked up 85.71% of the Kodiak Island South vote, 76.92% of the vote in Old Harbor and 75% of the vote in Ouzinkie. He also was the overwhelming favorite of early voters and absentee voters, according to state data.
Stevens also picked up 72.69% of Kodiak Precinct 1 votes and 67.88% of Kodiak Precinct 2 votes.
In the race for the state House seat representing Kodiak, challenger Ben Vincent, also from Kodiak, finished with 38.51% of the vote.
Stutes’ strongest support came from Ouzinkie, Cordova and Kodiak Island South on a percentage basis. She also received 62.71% of the vote in Kodiak Precinct 1 and 55.99% of the vote in Kodiak Precinct 2.
A total of 264,994 Alaskans voted in the Nov. 8 election, which was 44.30% of all registered voters, according to Division of Elections data.
Kodiak area voters overwhelmingly favored Murkowski, Peltola and Dunleavy in the statewide races, according to unofficial data from the state’s Division of Elections.
When compared to vote tallies before ranked choice was factored in to determine winners, Kodiak voters favored Murkowski at a higher rate than statewide voters did, Peltola’s Kodiak vote was about even with how she scored statewide, and Dunleavy got less support in Kodiak than he did statewide, according to state data.
