Former Coast Guard Petty Officer Katie Richard, 25, was convicted of manslaughter earlier this week in the death of her infant daughter, Scarlett Flores-Guerra.
Richard was stationed in Kodiak at the time of the infant’s death in April 2020. She smothered the 5-month-old infant in her crib, according to the Washington Post. Richard was found guilty by a jury of eight Coast Guard service members and sentenced to six years imprisonment on Tuesday, the Post reported. After her conviction, Richard was dishonorably discharged from the Coast Guard, according to U.S. Coast Guard Media Relations Specialist Richard Kolko.
Initially, Richard stated during an interview with investigators in June 2020 that she “might have” suffocated the infant, the Post reported. The Alaska State Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Flores-Guerra’s death was caused by asphyxiation, according to the Post.
An investigation was conducted by the Coast Guard Investigative Service and local authorities after Flores-Guerra was found dead, according to Kolko. During the investigation, it was revealed that Richard had searched online, “What do I do if I feel like I want to hurt my baby?” and “What do I do if I hate being a mom?” before the death of her child, the Post reported.
One of Richard’s attorney’s, Navy Lt. Cmdr. Jennifer Luce, accused the investigators of improperly conducting the investigation and stated that the prosecution based too much of its case around Richard’s postpartum depression, according to the Post.
Even though the death took place in Kodiak, Richard’s court-martial proceedings took place at one of the largest Coast Guard bases in the country, located in Norfolk, Virginia.
Richard joined the Coast Guard in 2014 and was stationed at Base Kodiak for a year before Flores-Guerra’s death. While at Base Kodiak, Richard was a yeoman. Yeomen are service members that perform general clerical administrative and secretarial duties such as typing, filing, record management, maintaining personnel service and accounting records, and servicing as a reporter and a fact-finding body, among other duties.
Violence on Base Kodiak is rare, but not unheard of. In 2012, Petty Officer 1st Class James Hopkins, 41, and retired Chief Boatswain’s Mate Richard Belisle, 51, were shot and killed at the Coast Guard antaneea maintenance facility on Anton Larsen Road. James Wells, now 70, was convicted of the murders in 2014. Hopkins and Belisle worked with Wells at the facility.
Unlike Richard, Wells was not a service member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.