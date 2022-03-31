Millions of people across the country either lost their jobs, had to leave the workforce or had their pay decreased during the pandemic. The result: Families had less money but more expenses and at-home responsibilities during the past two years, according to Stacy Barnes, Alaska Housing Finance Corp.’s director of government relations and public affairs.
Homeowners certainly were not exempt from these troubles.
To help, the U.S. Treasury distributed $9.9 billion in financial relief for homeowners as a part of the national Homeowner Assistance Fund as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Alaska received $50 million from this fund. The money can be used to pay for mortgages, utility bills and property taxes.
“One of the things that we have learned throughout this program is that Covid 19 didn’t discriminate by sector,” Barnes said. “There are so many Alaskans who were impacted financially by this virus, who were struggling or are continuing to struggle and this federal funding could provide some relief to those families.”
Across the state, 8,135 people — including 377 people in Kodiak — had applied for homeowner housing assistance as of Tuesday, according to the Alaska Housing Finance Corp. Applications close at 11:59 p.m. Monday.
Households with income at or below 150% of the Area Median Income can qualify for homeowner assistance. However, households below the Area Median Income are prioritized, according to the AHFC.
The Area Median per capita income in the Kodiak Island Borough is $32,495, according to the most recent U.S. Census.
Homeowners must live on their property as their primary residence and be able to demonstrate the financial hardships directly related to circumstances with COVID. It’s easy to check eligibility, Barnes said, and the application itself can take less than 5 minutes.
After all of the applications have been processed money will be distributed, Barnes said. AHFC will try to distribute funding as quickly as it can, but it is not clear how long it will take, Barnes said. People can expedite this process by including all of their filings — including government identifications and tax records — with their applications, she said.
People can go to www.AlaskaHousingRelief.org to check their eligibility and apply for homeowner housing assistance.
