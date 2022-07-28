Staffing shortages caused the M/V Tustumena to stay docked in Homer this week instead of making its scheduled sailing to Kodiak. Its next scheduled arrival in Kodiak has been moved to Saturday.
“The ship has been operating with a small but dedicated group of sailors in southwest Alaska since July 16,” according to a statement from the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities. “Due to insufficient numbers of replacement staff, the ship has not been able to backfill essential positions that are vacant due to illness or other qualifying needs.”
The staffing shortage is not unique to the Tustumena, according to the Department of Transportation. Rather, it is a problem currently facing vessels sailing throughout the country as well as the rest of the Alaska Marine Highway System.
For most of the year, the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities has been on what it describes as an “aggressive hiring campaign.” It is using head hunters, has taken part in career fairs across Alaska and Washington, and is offering $5,000 signing bonuses to attract new crew members.
This setback comes after off-season work on the Tusty took longer than expected. Its overhaul at the JAG shipyard in Seward was delayed due to the extent of the repairs, issues with construction bid openings, vendor delays and problems with the supply chain, according to a previous statement from the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.
The Tusty’s overhaul included upgrades to her bridge deck, interior engine and her passenger and vehicle elevators, according to the DOT. In addition to those upgrades, some of the elevators were replaced and the steelwork and superstructure of the vessel were worked on, according to the DOT.
Once fully staffed, the Tusty will continue to serve all 13 ports between Homer and Unalaska, according to the Department of Transportation. It is the only ferry that stops at every one of these ports.
Meanwhile, design work continues on the replacement vessel for the Tustumena while funding continues to be secured.
The latest funding possibility is the $300 million being made available from the Federal Transit Administration. The money is being made possible through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s office said she played a “lead role in writing and negotiating.”
That funding, which is not yet attached to specific projects, will be channeled through one of three programs:
• The FTA’s Ferry Service for Rural Communities Program, a new program designed to provide funding to states that allow for basic essential ferry service in rural areas, was written by Murkowski’s office.
• The FTA’s Passenger Ferry Grant Program, which funds projects to support existing passenger ferry service, creates new ferry service, and upgrades and repairs ferry boats, among other things.
• The FTA’s Electric or Low-Emitting Ferry Pilot Program, which will provide competitive funding for low-emitting or electric ferries and related infrastructure needs.
Earlier this year, Gov. Mike Dunleavy came to Kodiak to announce plans for the replacement of the Tustumena, which at the time was scheduled to be built at a cost of $200 million to $250 million with a finish date of 2027. Since then, an estimated cost of $237 million has become the most-repeated estimate.
The replacement vessel will be able to service more people and carry more vehicles than the Tustumena, and do so more comfortably. The number of people who will be able to ride the ferry will be able to increase from 160 to 250, according to previous statements made by Dunleavy.
The Tustumena replacement vessel will be able to carry 14 vans — two more than the Tusty can — and 55 vehicles, according to blueprints shared by the Alaska Department of Transportation. There will be a walkway in front of the observation deck, and 126 berths —22 more than the number on the Tustumena — according to the blueprints.
Federal funds are not the only things possibly available for the Tustumena replacement. In fact, the new state budget includes funding for the project.
Dunleavy said the budget includes $30 million for the planning and design of the vessel that will replace the Tustumena. The state has planned to replace the Tustumena since at least 2013, but funding has always been among the problems in turning those plans into reality.
