Stutes bill creates new marine operations board

The Tustumena sails past Fort Abercrombie State Historical Park in July 2021.

 JACK BARNWELL/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Staffing shortages caused the M/V Tustumena to stay docked in Homer this week instead of making its scheduled sailing to Kodiak. Its next scheduled arrival in Kodiak has been moved to Saturday.

“The ship has been operating with a small but dedicated group of sailors in southwest Alaska since July 16,” according to a statement from the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities. “Due to insufficient numbers of replacement staff, the ship has not been able to backfill essential positions that are vacant due to illness or other qualifying needs.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.