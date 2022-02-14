After an impassioned debate, new personnel rules and regulations were approved at the City Council’s regular meeting on Thursday.
The debate primarily focused on the pay scale that would increase the wages city employees will receive under the new regulations. Despite a shared belief in the necessity of increasing wages for city employees, the City Council vote was split. Councilmen Charles Davidson, Terry Haines and Richard Walker voted in favor of the changes, and Councilmen John Whiddon, Bob Stanford and Randall Bishop voted against. The tie was broken by Mayor Pat Branson, who voted in favor of adopting the new personnel rules and regulations at this time.
The new PR&R would raise the pay of city employees through June, when the 2022 fiscal year ends. The cost of raising these wages for the rest of the fiscal year is estimated to be $1.2 million, based on documents discussed in past City Council meetings and work sessions.
The City of Kodiak opted into a study in 2021 to see how competitive it was as an employer compared to 12 other communities in the state of similar size. The study found that, despite generating more revenue than 75% of the communities surveyed, the City of Kodiak paid its employees less than average when compared to similar communities. In addition, after adjusting for cost of living, pay for half of the City of Kodiak’s staff members was considered “low” when compared to corresponding jobs throughout the entire state of Alaska. More than a quarter of the city’s employees have salaries in the bottom quarter of statewide salaries for similar positions. First responders were some of the most underpaid employees.
Those who advocated against the updated personnel rules and regulations at the meeting — both on the council and individuals who called in during public comment and the public hearing on the matter — cited concerns over sustainable payment as the pri- mary reason for their opposition. Part of the reason that the city began looking into updating its PR&R was to attract new employees. There were people who claimed that if the city could not pay for the proposed salary increases then it would not be able to hire more employees and may need to lay off existing staff, Paul Van Dyke said during public comments. Councilman Stanford stated that the proposed personnel rules and regulations — and the subsequent raises they would entail — do not factor in union negotiations or “benefits that may not be needed” because individuals may receive them from their family members.
The people in favor of passing the new personnel rules and regulations at that meeting made the opposite argument: Keeping people in the community and giving them disposable income would stimulate community growth, said Michael Sortor, an officer with the Kodiak Police Department.
That was also a moral problem for many people.
Bishop said that it would be irresponsible to pass this budget without working out all of the details. Whiddon claimed that, in order to be “fair and open” with residents, there needed to be a clearer understanding of how the new pay raises would be paid for and how the estimated amount of money needed to provide these payments were determined.
According to Branson, approving the new personnel rules and regulations is as simple as the Golden Rule: treat others the way you want to be treated. The entire council agreed that the city’s employees need better wages months ago, so now is the time to act on that, she said. At past meetings, she said that all proposed budgets were gambles and supporting these pay increases was no different.
The new personnel rules and regulations address other factors of the city’s procedures, in addition to pay. Some of the changes that the new PR&R are meant to do is increase safety standards and protocols, clarify the standard and protocols for disciplinary action, and clarify rules pertaining to shift differentials, emergency call outs and standby pay.
CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROJECT LIST APPROVED
The City Council unanimously approved two resolutions concerning capital improvement projects. The first resolution listed four CIPs that the city would like to work with state legislatures to fund. These projects, listed in order of importance, are the New Fire Station Replacement Project, St. Herman Harbor Infrastructure Replacement, Waste Water Treatment Plant Facility and the Baranof Park Improvement Project. The second resolution listed capital improvement projects that the city would like to work with federal legislators and lobbyists to fund. The list included all of the projects above, listed in the same order, as well as a fifth capital improvement project: the Lift Station 5 and Force Main Replacement project.
