After receiving $1.26 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, the Kodiak Island Borough has a chance at another slice of the pie, according to Interim Borough Dave Conrad.
He said the State of Alaska has received ARPA funding of its own.
The $1.26 million the borough received came directly from the federal government as money allocated directly to local governments. The Assembly approved a list of projects, including design plans for several infrastructure projects and revenue recovery, at a recent meeting.
Borough grant writer and special projects support Meagan Christiansen said lawmakers appropriated $50 million to “toward a local government relief grant program to promote economic recovery and continuity of government services to local governments that experienced revenue loss due to COVID-19.”
Christiansen said the borough qualifies for funding under the same principle as receiving ARPA funds directly. The borough’s calculated revenue loss over 18 months of the COVID pandemic came out to $7.44 million, or 18.8% of its budget.
The borough assembly needs to pass a resolution of support in order to apply, which is scheduled for a vote at its Dec. 2 meeting.
The only caveat, Conrad said, is that it’s unclear how much the borough could receive if it applied for the funding.
“We don’t know how much we qualify for, but if we don’t put in for it we know we won’t get anything,” Conrad said. He said that the resolution needs to be approved at the next regular assembly meeting to meet a Dec. 6 application deadline.
Assembly Member Scott Arndt asked if a list of specific projects was required as part of the application process.
Conrad said it wasn’t required at the moment.
“Right now we aren’t looking for anything or don’t have to name anything,” Conrad said. “We just put our name in the hat. I have a feeling that with the potential number of applicants there will be some formula (to calculate grant amounts) that has not yet been identified.”
Overall, Alaska received just over $1 billion in ARPA funds for discretionary COVID recovery efforts after President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion relief package in March.
According to the Alaska Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development, which oversees the ARPA fund process at the state level, award amounts will be determined based on qualifying revenue loss due to COVID and the total amounts requested.
If the requests exceed the $50 million appropriated, award amounts will be calculated on a proportional basis.
Federal guidelines provide states and local municipalities broad discretion in how to use the money, including maintenance of infrastructure or “pay-go” spending for building new infrastructure.
The Department of Commerce defines pay-go as financing projects with currently available funds rather than borrowed money. The projects include roads, modernizing local government cybersecurity, health services, environmental remediation, school or educational services, or provisions of police, fire, and other public safety services.
Funding can’t be used on outstanding debt, to replenish reserve funds, or pay for settlements.
Conrad said when and if the borough receives the money, it would be appropriate to discuss what projects it could fund.
Arndt said the best choice the borough had was to apply for something without knowing what money it would get, but called the process “ass-backwards.”
Assembly Member Scott Smiley said he expects every municipality in the state will apply for funding.
“I don’t know how they are going to divvy it up, but I suspect it might be close to the respected ratios of the populations,” Smiley said.
