The family of a 5-year-old boy who drowned earlier this month in Port Lions has returned home to Idaho.
Village Public Safety Officer David McElwain said the family had to wait until their son’s body was prepared for transport to leave Kodiak, where they had been staying since the Sept. 5 accident.
The family left town Sept. 14. The boy’s mom had been working in Port Lions.
Alaska State Troopers said the child, whose name was not released, fell into the water while fishing with his mom and sister at a popular local fishing hole near the village.
McElwain said others at the site attempted to rescue the child, and a Coast Guard Base Kodiak helicopter crew transported the unconscious child and his mother to Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center, where the child was pronounced dead.
McElwain said the family received an outpouring of gifts and regards from Port Lions and Kodiak residents prior to leaving for Idaho last Wednesday.
