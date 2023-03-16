Commercial fishermen aren’t the only ones who have something going on in Kodiak this weekend.
Pop culture fans can attend Kodiak’s first-ever pop culture convention — Fan Con 2023 — featuring everything from video games, panel sessions, cosplay, movie viewing, crafts and LEGOs to puzzles, comic books, graphic novels and a style of Japanese comic books and graphic novels called manga.
The event is free and being hosted by the Kodiak Public Library.
Fan Con is scheduled to begin tonight with the 5:30 p.m. movie showing of “Detective Pikachu.”
On Friday and Saturday, the convention is scheduled to feature games, tournaments, challenges and panels relating to different parts of pop culture. This will be the first time the Kodiak Public Library has ever hosted a fan convention and, according to Bayli Berry, lead organizer of the event, it is the first time something like this has happened in Kodiak. Berry is the library’s access service specialist.
“I’ve attended several conventions before I moved to Kodiak, and I know several other libraries have hosted their own conventions like this,” Berry said. “I thought it would be a good opportunity, particularly because Kodiak doesn’t have anything similar to this.”
Berry said the highlight of Fan Con will be bringing in graphic novelist Jared Cullum from Pittsburgh, Pa. The library asked him to come to the event because of his award-winning novel “Kodi,” which is about a bear in Alaska.
The author is scheduled to hold a Q&A at 6 p.m. Friday for those interested in the publishing industry, according to Berry. In addition, he is scheduled to do a pair of workshops on cartooning and visual storytelling Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.
This weekend was chosen specifically to increase attendance for students to take part over spring break. But the convention will have something for all ages, including adults. Another highlight will be the cosplay contest at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Participants will dress up in their best character costumes and compete to win.
In addition, several informational panels will be held for participants of Fan Con. Panels will look into topics such as popular video games in a lecture called “What are the kids playing?” Other lectures will look into the value of comic books and other topics such as Star Trek.
“People have expressed a lot of interest in it...,” Berry said. “I’ve gotten nothing but positive feedback.”
The library is still seeking volunteers to help with the event. Volunteers could be working with participants in everything from the craft rooms to the information desk or supervising game rooms, among other things. Potential volunteers can reach out to Berry at bberry@city.kodiak.ak.us.
“I’m just hoping people can enjoy [Fan Con], and I’m really hoping for the people who can’t afford to go off island for events like these to enjoy a little part of it,” Berry said.
