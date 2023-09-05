The National Transportation Safety Board is reminding Kodiak mariners to report and mark uncharted navigational hazards after the Homer-based F/V Challenger hit a rock and was declared a total loss last summer.
The safety board released its final report on the loss of the 52-foot seiner after it hit an uncharted rock near Cape Uyak in Shelikof Strait on Aug. 7, 2022.
No one was injured in the early morning incident, which happened when the captain of the Challenger steered on to a rock he knew was there but thought he was clear of, the report states.
“The captain told investigators that he knew from 15 years experience in the area that there was an uncharted rock somewhere near his intended path along the coast, but he believed it was closer to shore,” the NTSB wrote.
“He said that on previous fishing trips, during a ‘really low minus tide,’ he had seen the rock. The captain told investigators that on the morning of the grounding, it was low tide but not as low as the low minus tide when he had previously seen the rock,” according to the NTSB.
The captain backed the Challenger off the rock, and the four-person crew manned water pumps to try and save the vessel, but the pumps could not keep up with the flooding, NTSB reported.
The crew jumped in its power skiff, while fishermen on the F/V Sea Grace and F/V Sea Tsar arrived to help pull the Challenger’s seine off the sinking vessel.
It took about 10 minutes for the Challenger to capsize. Crews of the Sea Tsar and salmon tender Sea Ern prevented the Challenger from sinking by towing the damaged vessel to Larsen Bay.
According to NTSB, an insurance underwriter declared the twin-engine, 36-year-old Challenger valued at $600,000 a total loss.
Safety investigators concluded that the probable cause of the loss of the Challenger was “…the captain’s decision to operate close to shore in an area known to him to have an uncharted rock.”
The Challenger’s onboard navigation software was updated, NTSB wrote, but the most recent charts of the area — NOAA chart 16598 — was made before 1939 and does not include the rock the Challenger hit.
The most recent Coast Pilot book warns that vessels should stay a mile offshore, far from where the fish are.
Also, because of its size and age, the Challenger was not required to have watertight bulkheads below deck, a factor NTSB concluded was critical to its quick flooding.
“Contributing to the capsizing of the vessel was the lack of a watertight collision bulkhead and subdivision or compartmentalization below the main deck, which allowed for progressive flooding,” NTSB wrote.
In its “Lessons Learned” section of the Aug. 17, 2023, report, the NTSB urges mariners to report errors or omissions in NOAA nautical charts or the agency’s Coast Pilot 9 publication, which covers the Alaska coastline from Cape Spencer to the Beaufort Sea.
You can use ASSIST from a computer or mobile device. NOAA responds to inquiries within two business days.
To read NTSB’s full report on the Challenger sinking go to:
