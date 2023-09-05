F/V Challenger

Submitted photo

The salmon tender Sea Ern comes to the aid of the F/V Challenger after the Homer-based seiner ran aground last summer.

The National Transportation Safety Board is reminding Kodiak mariners to report and mark uncharted navigational hazards after the Homer-based F/V Challenger hit a rock and was declared a total loss last summer.

The safety board released its final report on the loss of the 52-foot seiner after it hit an uncharted rock near Cape Uyak in Shelikof Strait on Aug. 7, 2022. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.