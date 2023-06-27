Following a four-day non-jury trial, former Kodiak youth sports coach Nathan Benton, 49, has been convicted of sexual abuse of a minor, according to a statement released by the State of Alaska.
The trial concluded Thursday at the Roy H. Madsen Justice Center in Kodiak, with retired Supreme Court Justice Joel Bolger deciding the fate of Benton. Benton chose to give up his right to a jury trial and to be tried by a judge instead of a jury of his peers, according to a statement.
Bolger found Benton guilty of two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree and two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree from conduct that happened on Kodiak Island in July 2020 at the Benton’s family set-net site.
Based on Alaska sentencing law, the two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree will merge into the two higher counts, and Benton will be sentenced on two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree. Benton faces between 5 years and 1 day to 99 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 30.
After testimony from Benton, the victim and other witnesses, Bolger found that two statutory aggravating factors applied — that Benton was more than 10 years older than the victim and that they lived in the same home at the time of the abuse.
While working for Benton at the fishing site, Benton was accused of touching the victim’s breast while they were in his bed, according to court documents. There was also evidence of Benton kissing the victim’s leg outside of Benton’s bedroom. The victim was under the age of 16 at the time of the incident, while Benton was 46.
Benton is a longtime Kodiak youth coach, having started coaching wrestling in 2001 with the Kodiak Kid Wrestling Club. He most recently was the assistant coach for the Kodiak High School wrestling team from 2016 to 2019. He coached the Kodiak Middle School wrestling team in 2020. Benton resigned from both positions in September 2020.
Along with wrestling, Benton was involved with the Kodiak Football League, which folded in 2020, and officiated high school football games.
In a related case, a Kodiak family filed a complaint against the Kodiak Island Borough School District with the Superior Court of the State of Alaska in 2021. That trial is slated to start in November 2023.
The family has accused the school district of negligence in the hiring of Benton and failing to respond to reports of inappropriate behavior and contact with students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.