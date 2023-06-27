Nathan Benton

Nathan Benton

Following a four-day non-jury trial, former Kodiak youth sports coach Nathan Benton, 49, has been convicted of sexual abuse of a minor, according to a statement released by the State of Alaska. 

The trial concluded Thursday at the Roy H. Madsen Justice Center in Kodiak, with retired Supreme Court Justice Joel Bolger deciding the fate of Benton. Benton chose to give up his right to a jury trial and to be tried by a judge instead of a jury of his peers, according to a statement.

