The fifth-annual Adjust Your Altitude hiking challenge sponsored by Discover Kodiak will be hosting an in-person awards ceremony at the end of this year’s challenge.
The challenge began July 1. So far, about 600 people have signed up. Discover Kodiak is still hoping that the number reaches 1,500 participants by the time the competition is over, Executive Director Brock Simmons told KDM.
Last year, 1,327 people participated in the Adjust Your Altitude event, where hikers can choose one of two challenges based on degree of difficulty.
Only 24 passport holders have reported completing the traditional challenge lineup this year — the seven summits comprised of Heitman, Kashevaroff, Barometer, Pyramid, Sharatin, Monashka and North Sister. So far this year, no participants have reported completing all seven summits in less than 24 hours.
A total of 18 passport holders have been able to complete the Foothills Edition, which takes hikers to Old Womens Mountain, Gertrude Lake, Termination Point, Pyramid Shelf, Heitman Lake and Spruce Cape, Simmons said. Most of the participants are taking part in both of the challenges.
Registration is on-going and will end on Sept. 4. To compete, go to the Discover Kodiak office and pick up a $5 AYA Passport.
The awards ceremony this year will start at noon on Sept. 9 at Double Shovel Cider.
“We wanted to make it a public event so that people can share their stories of how the hiking challenge went, see who else might have participated, and then also have a chance to celebrate,” Simmons said.
Everyone who completes at least one of the challenges will be eligible for prizes. Finishing all seven summits between July 1 and Sept. 4 earns one entry in the drawing. Finishing seven summits in seven days or less qualifies you for five entries, and if you complete all seven summits in 24 hours or less you earn 10 entries. Last year, eight participants completed all seven summits in 24 hours or less, and 11 completed the summits in seven days or less.
When you post on Instagram with #ready2yetikodiak, #kodiakaya, and your personal participant number #23aya_ _ _ _, you are also eligible for weekly prizes such as Yeti tumblers, coolers and more.
A new grand prize has been added this year.
The sponsors for Adjust Your Altitude are Subway, A Balanced Approach, Kodiak Survival School, Big Ray’s, Grand Slam Toys and Games, Sutliff’s, Creighton Chiropractic Clinic, Wildflower Kodiak, Arctic Physical Therapy, Kodiak Vet Clinic, Slim Jones Ink, Arctic Chiropractic, Trident, Bella Bronze, Kodiak Furniture, RC Enterprises, Island Air Service, Wandering Turtle, Bean and Bloom Coffeehouse, Alaska Airlines, KVOK Radio and Double Shovel Cider.
Alaska Airlines is a recent sponsorship addition, and has added two round-trip tickets as a grand prize for the competition.
“Anybody that is willing to participate and is interested, please come down here to Discover Kodiak and we can give you information and help you sign up,” Simmons told KDM.
Discover Kodiak is also planning on setting up booths around town to encourage people to join in the event.
