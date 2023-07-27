Discover Kodiak

More than 1,300 people participated in last year’s Adjust Your Altitude Hiking Challenge. Registration is open for the Discover Kodiak's fifth-annual challenge.

The fifth-annual Adjust Your Altitude hiking challenge sponsored by Discover Kodiak will be hosting an in-person awards ceremony at the end of this year’s challenge.

The challenge began July 1. So far, about 600 people have signed up. Discover Kodiak is still hoping that the number reaches 1,500 participants by the time the competition is over, Executive Director Brock Simmons told KDM.

