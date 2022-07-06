Bryan Brown has spent a career preparing members of the military to survive behind enemy lines. In the midst of last Saturday afternoon’s persistent rainfall, he taught Kodiak kids the basics of wilderness survival.
He showed them how to stay dry by turning a garbage bag into a jacket, how to find shelter in trees and what to pack in a survival kit — items like a poncho, small candle, a compass, a tiny mirror and purifying pills for water.
“This is absolutely fundamental. I think it is a part of daily life,” Brown said. “The thing about the kids here is that most of their parents hunt, fish and camp. They could find themselves in a spot here where it is actually functionable.”
As a retired member of the Air Force and current contractor for the Navy, Brown has dished out his knowledge in places across America — 10 years in San Diego, four years in Spokane, Washington, two years in Texas and six months in Alabama and North Carolina. He has been in Kodiak for the past year and a half.
Brown’s most important tip for surviving: Staying warm and dry.
“It’s super hard to do here, but all you need is a lightweight jacket, a shell and a puffy layer, then finding somewhere to get out of the rain,” he said.
Brown was just one of the instructors taking part in a survival school for youths that was organized by Kodiak’s Civil Air Patrol Composite Squadron.
In April, the squadron qualified for a national color guard cadet competition. The survival school was the team’s community service project for the national competition. They will present the results of the survival school at the national competition that begins July 15 in Dayton, Ohio.
Initially, the seven-member team — Liam Long, CJ Ancheta, Connor Burnside, Branden Lorch, Vivian Lorch, Hunter Simeonoff and Bella Klier — was going to clean up the cemetery behind the hospital. They ditched that idea for the survival school.
“After the incident with the missing child — Sawyer — there was a big concern with the community that there is nothing for the little ones,” said Kodiak squadron leader Edward Stickel. “If they get lost in the woods, would they know what to do? If they got separated from their parents, would they know what to do?”
In May, 7-year-old Sawyer Cipolla went missing from his Monashka home. His body was found a week later on Pillar Mountain. Civil Air Patrol team members were some of the thousands of people who searched for Cipolla.
On Saturday, 52 kids went through four mini-classes — Brown’s station, a station where two Coast Guard rescue swimmers showed kids how to signal for help by using a mirror or light stick and how to use signal tape, a first aid station and a STOP station led by Kodiak Troop 626 scoutmaster Brad Hansen. STOP is an acronym for stop (stay where you are), think (recognize you are lost), observe (where you are and what you have) and plan (on people finding you).
Upon completion, every kid received a survival kit that was put together by funds the Civil Air Patrol team made while picking up trash at Crab Fest.
“It is designed to fit in their jacket,” Stickel said.
The community service project is just one of 12 events the squadron will be judged on at nationals. Stickel hopes his group will be the first from Alaska to place at nationals.
“They are very well prepared,” Stickel said. “They have been training really hard since last November and have put in the work. We have high hopes.”
