Anyone who is sick of the blues might find a different tune at International Guitar Night on Wednesday. The concert includes four guitarists — Luca Stricagnoli, Thu Le, Janet Noguera and Lulo Reinhardt — each with distinct national and stylistic backgrounds, according to a news release from the Kodiak Arts Council, which is hosting the event.
Stricagnoli is known for his acoustic rock; Le, from Vietnam, is a classical guitarist; Noguera, from California, is a modern fingerstylist; and Reinhardt, from Germany, plays Latin swing music. These guitar players will be performing individual pieces and in duets and quartets.
“The magic of the International Guitar Night is in bringing together four virtuosos representing different styles and world traditions,” Katie Oliver, executive director of the Kodiak Arts Council, said. “It’s thrilling to be able to watch artists who are masters at their instruments demonstrate all that the guitar can do.”
Although this is the 22nd annual International Guitar Night series, this will be the second time that an International Guitar Night concert will be performed in Kodiak, according to Oliver. The last time IGN happened on the island was in January 2020, she said. Due to the pandemic, the 2021 tour was canceled.
This concert will look different from the one that happened two years ago. In addition to the new line-up of musicians, the space that it will take place in, the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium, will only be filled at 40% capacity, meaning there will only be 300 seats available, according to the release. Masks will be required, and seating needs to be reserved in advance and is arranged to promote social distancing.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors over the age of 60, and $15 for youth. They can be purchased through a link on the Kodiak Arts Council website, KodiakArts.org.
