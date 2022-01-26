The school district’s process of creating a comprehensive health education curriculum has hit a hiccup.
Misunderstandings over the sexual health content taught in school pushed the Kodiak Island Borough School District to postpone the Health Curriculum Review team’s sexual health subcommittee meeting, according to a letter by Superintendent Larry LeDoux, which was posted on the KIBSD’s website.
Most of the misunderstandings are centered around proposed topics of discussion for the health curriculum review that the school is currently undergoing.
There are nine components in the district’s health curriculum, one of which is sexual health. So far, five subcommittees, each addressing a single component, have been created. One of these subcommittees addresses sexual health.
Kodiak residents expressed concern at the most recent school board meeting about teaching gender identity to elementary school students. But no such information is included in the elementary school curriculum, according to KIBSD Curriculum Coordinator Theresa Miller.
Sexual and gender identity were included in a packet filled with discussion topics that was given to members of the sexual health subcommittee during its first, and only, meeting, which was held on Jan. 6.
One of the points of discussion was teaching sexual and gender identity to students in third- through fifth-grade. A reccurring component in the material is the importance of not bullying people because of their gender identity and sexual orientation.
Topics discussed during subcommittee meetings are not guaranteed to be in future curriculum, according to LeDoux. It will also be years before a future curriculum is crafted, and there are currently no plans to include gender identity or sexual orientation in a future curriculum, Miller said.
The topic of sexual health is nuanced and requires delicate discussions that are difficult to have in a virtual setting, LeDoux said. He is disappointed that the sexual health subcommittee will not be meeting until it can convene in person, but he’s understanding of parents’ concerns, he said.
“We’ll find a way to engage our community better than this,” he said.
Tracy Craig was happy with the decision to delay meetings until they can meet in person.
“It’s good to know that they’re not going to spend any money to do anything yet until they get more public input,” she said.
Jared Griffin disagrees. Griffin is the coach of the Shakesbears drama club and teaches college English courses at the high school. He frequently hears students talk about being bullied or harassed for their gender identity or sexual orientation, and sees how those problems go unaddressed, Griffin said.
“It’s pretty common knowledge that gender noncomforning kids, LGBTQ kids, are the highest risk of self-harm, suicide, homelessness, bullying as compared to their cisgendered peers. It’s an epidemic. So why is this not being addressed in our school system?” He said. “It makes no sense to me. I was really excited to hear about the sexual health subcommittee and then disappointed when [the district] pulled the plug, even temporarily.”
The prospect of teaching gender identity and sexual orientation is concerning to many parents and community members. More than 200 people have signed a petition opposing the inclusion of gender identity and sexual orientation in a future curriculum, according to Judi Kidder.
“It’s about rights. People have the right to raise their children the way they see fit,” Kidder said. “I have no problem with people who come about [exploring gender identity and sexual orientation] naturally, but a lot of people wouldn’t come about this if [the schools] weren’t shoving it down their throats.”
One thing that needs to be considered when making curriculum is technology, LeDoux said. Students have all the information in the world at the touch of their fingertips thanks to smartphones, but they don’t always know how to process that information, he said. The current health curriculum was not devised in a way that properly incorporates how to teach students in a cyber world, LeDoux said.
“No one is actually talking to our kids,” Miller said. “[Kids are] not saying, ‘Well I learned this on the internet, but is this true?’ … They’re not actually stopping to say, ‘[Are these] lies?’ That’s what we have to address with them.”
Parents have the option of opting their children out of the classes and some chose to do so. About 20 students are not taking, or did not take, at least a portion of the health curriculum this year, according to Director of Instruction Katrina Stewart.
There are many reasons that parents may choose to opt their students out of traditional health education. Disagreeing with the contents taught in the curriculum or even the concept of schools teaching those topics to students is one reason, but so is conflicting class schedules, according to LeDoux. There are alternative options for students to get their health credits, besides courses through the school, such as taking a virtual school taught by another high school.
Even though many parents think that students should be learning about sexual education from their parents, not everyone is in a position to receive adequate sexual education at home, LeDoux said. There tend to be around 20 to 30 kids a year who are homeless, according to Stewart. In addition to that, there are many students who do not live with their parents, who may be in foster care and moved here from off-island, or are, in many other ways, either in a situation where they are separated from their parents or do not have adult figures in their lives who can teach them this content, according to LeDoux.
There nine modules in the KIBSD’s health curriculum are social skills and positive decisions, personal identity and wellness, physical activity, food and nutrition, sexual health, substance abuse, mental and emotional wellbeing, violence prevention and digital life.
There are currently four active subcommittees reviewing the health curriculum. These four address violence prevention, digital life, physical activity, and food and nutrition. Subcommittees addressing the other four components of the health curriculum will convene in the fall.
There is no set plan for when the sexual health subcommittee will convene next, according to Stewart.
