Chasin M. Acuna, 23, has been charged with a Class C felony in connection with a Friday car theft, according to documents filed Saturday by the District Court for the State of Alaska Third Judicial District in Kodiak.
Acuna allegedly took the ignition keys from a vehicle that was left in a parking stall overnight, according to court documents.
When Acuna was apprehended, he was found with two other individuals who claimed that they were in the stolen vehicle, but did not say that they drove it. One of these individuals and Acuna were taken in for questioning, but Acuna is currently the only one facing charges.
Acuna, who has no previous convictions, is facing up to five years in prison. He has not been convicted of any crime in the past in or outside Alaska, however, there is an extraction warrant for him in California for two counts of burglary and one of violation conditions of parole, according to court documents.
Acuna was assigned a public defendant and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 25, according to court documents.
