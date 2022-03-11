Brian Damian, 52, was charged with a Class C felony for third-degree assault with a fear of a weapon by the District Court for the State of Alaska Third Judicial District at Kodiak. These charges were made against him after an alleged incident that happened at the B&B bar on Tuesday morning, according to documents filed by the court. Damian is accused of threatening to shoot another person at the bar with a modified flare gun.
The Kodiak Police Department received a call at 3:29 a.m. from a B&B employee who requested that Damian be moved away from the outside of the bar, according to the court documents. When officers arrived, they found Damian sitting on the steps leading into the B&B, with an empty holster on his belt, the court documents claim. Damian allegedly showed symptoms of intoxication when the officers arrived — he had slurred speech, glassy water eyes, poor balance and his breath smelled of alcohol, court documents accuse.
After detaining Damian, one of the officers entered the bar to possess the flare gun and interviewed other patrons at the bar, according to court documents. The officer was told that Damian fell to the ground while he was drunk and a man laughed at him, after which Damian pulled the flare gun out and pointed it at the man who was laughing.
A patron took the gun from Damian, and other people in the bar removed Damian from the bar, court documents state. The flare gun was secured by a B&B employee.
After inspecting the flare gun, officers found that the flare cartridge had been modified in a way that resembled a shotgun shell, and that there were multiple metal BB rounds in the flare cartridge, court documents state.
Damian was in custody at the Kodiak City Jail as of Thursday, according to VINE. VINE is an online network that contains information about people held in law enforcement custody.
Damian was given a performance bond of $500 to be paid in 100% cash, and the conditions of his release stipulate that he must wear an electronic monitor and cannot consume or possess any alcohol, he must refrain from entering bars, he cannot be within 100 feet of the B&B and he cannot interact with the man Damian allegedly pointed the flare gun at, according to court documents.
Damian is facing up to five years in prison for this alleged offense. He was assigned a public defender to represent him. The Kodiak Public Defender Agency could not be reached for comment. He will have a preliminary hearing on March 17.
