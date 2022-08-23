It’s unofficially official: With 100% of the precincts reporting state Sen. Gary Stevens and state Representative Louise Stutes have posted convincing wins in Alaska’s Aug. 16 nonpartisan primary.
Stevens garnered 61.61% of the vote from the senate district that includes Kodiak, and Stutes took 63.12% of the vote from the state house district that includes Kodiak.
The State of Alaska’s Election Summary Report still calls the updated information “unofficial results.”
Kodiak resident Ben Vincent finished with 36.88% of the vote in Kodiak’s state house district race, and state senate challenger Heath Smith took 28.07% of the vote and challenger Walter Jones finished with 10.32% of the vote.
The top four candidates from each race in the Aug. 16 nonpartisan Pick One Primary are eligible to continue on to November’s general election, which means that all these candidates may continue if they so choose.
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, the incumbent in her race, still leads Trump-supported challenger Kelly Tshibaka in the latest vote update. With 98.76% of precincts reporting, Murkowski had 44.32% of the vote, followed by Tshibaka with 39.65%, challenger Patricia Chesbro with 6.22% and Buzz Kelley with 2.20%.
Murkowski is scheduled to be in Kodiak today.
The race for the late Don Young’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives remains relatively close among the top three vote getters.
Mary Peltola leads with 35.34% of the vote, followed by Sarah Palin with 31.03% of the vote and Nick Begich with 26.71% of the vote. The final candidate allowed to advance to the November general election in this race is Tara Sweeney, who finished with 3.74% of the vote.
In the gubernatorial race, incumbent Mike Dunleavy leads with 41.62% of the vote, followed by Bill Walker with 22.31% of the vote, Les Gara with 21.95% and Charlie Pierce with 6.78% of the vote.
