It’s unofficially official: With 100% of the precincts reporting state Sen. Gary Stevens and state Representative Louise Stutes have posted convincing wins in Alaska’s Aug. 16 nonpartisan primary.

Stevens garnered 61.61% of the vote from the senate district that includes Kodiak, and Stutes took 63.12% of the vote from the state house district that includes Kodiak.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.