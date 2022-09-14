The Kodiak History Museum is launching a two-year photography project to record and digitize each of the 2,300 artifacts in its collection.
On Tuesday, the museum announced a grant totaling $43,278 from the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services to complete the work, which began Sept. 1 and runs through 2024.
The project will enable museum users to access the entire collection online, said Executive Director Sarah Harrington.
“This will significantly increase public access to information while amplifying the museum’s reach for both on- and off-island learners,” Harrington said. “From beginning to end, the project serves the museum’s mission to preserve and share Kodiak’s history in a widely accessible, free and safe way.”
The project will also enable online visitors to access the collection while curators remove the objects to a safe place during a planned rehabilitation of museum’s home, the 214-year-old Russian Magazin building.
“This project aids in better care and management of the collection as a whole, providing documentary images of the collection to compare pre- and post-move conditions as well as visually keep track of objects during the move,” said museum Collections Manager Margaret Greutert.
In other museum news, a Junior Curators program is planned through the end of the school year. Junior Curators — students in grades 3-5 — can explore Kodiak history through hands-on engagement with collections and related activities.
Themes include “A Mystery at the Kodiak Museum,” “Holidays in Kodiak” and “Growing up in 1900s Kodiak.”
Enrollment is open through Sept. 24 and costs $100 per child. Space is limited. To learn more, contact museum Curator Lynn Walker: curator@kodiakhistorymuseum.org.
