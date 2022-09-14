Kodiak History Museum

Courtesy Kodiak History Museum

These are some of the Kodiak History Museum objects that will be photographed and digitized.

The Kodiak History Museum is launching a two-year photography project to record and digitize each of the 2,300 artifacts in its collection.

On Tuesday, the museum announced a grant totaling $43,278 from the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services to complete the work, which began Sept. 1 and runs through 2024.

