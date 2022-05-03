A strain of the highly pathogenic avian influenza, or H5N1 HPAI, was found in a backyard flock of poultry and ducks in the Matanuska-Susitna Valley on Saturday, according to a notice from the Alaska Public Health Alert Network.
This strain of the bird flu has been spreading in wild birds in the United States since January, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection. The first outbreak of this strain of the bird flu happened in a flock of commercial turkeys in Indiana, the department found. Between Jan. 13 and April 27, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that it had detected this bird flu in 900 wild birds in 33 states, and that there have been 247 outbreaks among commercial poultry and backyard flocks in 29 states, impacting more than 35 million birds, according to the alert.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported that a human had tested positive for this strain of bird flu on April 20, according to the alert. It is unknown whether or not the person tested positive because of contamination in their nasal passages, or because they themselves were infected.
This was the second person to test positive for this strain of bird flu since the outbreak started, according to the APHAN alert. Both the person in Colorado and the first person to test positive for this strain of bird flu, who was in the United Kingdom, had direct exposure to infected birds, according to the alert.
Globally, 19 countries have reported 864 human infections and 456 deaths related to bird flu strains since 2003, according to the alert.
There is a low public human health risk associated with the most recently identified virus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
Both the CDC and the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation’s Office of the State Veterinarian are cautioning flock owners to reduce the chance of infection by refraining from unprotected direct physical contact with sick or dead birds, carcasses, feces or litter from potentially infected poultry. Poultry workers should wear PPE when in direct contact with them, according to the CDC.
The Office of State Veterinarian is working to make sure that people who have come into contact with infected birds know that they should self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days and speak with their health care provider about taking a prophylactic course of antiviral medications. Clinicians should report all possible cases of the avian flu in humans to the Alaska Section of Epidemiology at (907) 269-8000.
