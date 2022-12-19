Megan Cornett’s breakout season concluded with a podium finish at the girls state wrestling championships.
Cornett placed fourth at 100 pounds Saturday at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.
The Kodiak High School sophomore finished with four wins at state and scored 20 of her team’s 27 points. This coming a year after going 0-2 at the state meet.
What a turnaround.
Cornett would have placed higher if not for Emilie Madson. The Bethel grappler handed Cornett her only losses in the two-day tournament, earning pins in the quarterfinal (:44) and third-place matches (2:29).
Cornett was unstoppable against everybody else, pinning Selawik’s Courtney Starbuck (:39), Bethel’s Constance Albert (4:44) and Wasilla’s Kichelle Frizzelle (4:01). She advanced to the third-place match with a forfeit victory over Newhalen’s Pagan Lester.
Freshman Ariadna Sorto-Chicas scored four points for Kodiak, while senior Hannah Finley added three points.
Kodiak’s 27 points were 19th out of 53 scoring schools. Lathrop won with 179.5 points.
Sorto-Chicas went 2-2 at 185 pounds, earning a pin over Mt. Edgecumbe’s Taylor Bloomstrand (2:35) and a 2-1 victory over Savoonga’s Faith Kingeekuk.
Finley — making her third state championship appearance — went 1-2 at 132 pounds. In the first consolation round, she pinned Mt. Edgecumbe’s McKayla Kazinguk (1:57).
Mia Crandall went 0-2 at 120 pounds.
Sawyer Stevens — Kodiak’s only representative in the boys’ Division I state meet — went 2-2 at 140 pounds.
After dropping his first match, Stevens pinned Eagle River’s Lucas Peters (2:11) and outlasted Palmer’s Nolan Deemer 14-11 to stay alive in the tournament. Stevens was then pinned by South’s Karsten Kymas (3:56).
South Anchorage took the Division I team title with 275 points. The Northern Lights Conference accounted for 10 of the 14 individual champions.
Girls State Championships
Team (top 10) — 1. Lathrop 179.5; 2. North Pole 149; 3. Soldotna 113; 4. Bethel 81; 5. Colony 79; 5. Service 79; 7. Palmer 75; 8. Redington 62; 9. Homer 59; 10. Dimond 46.
Kodiak results
100 — 4. Megan Cornett
Round 1 — Cornett p. Courtney Starbuck, Selawik, :39.
Quarterfinal — Emilie Madson, Bethel, p. Cornett, :44.
Consolation round 2 — Cornett p. Constance Albert, Bethel, 4:44.
Consolation round 3 — Cornett p. Kichelle Frizzelle, Wasilla, 4:01.
Consolation semifinal — Cornett won by forfeit over Pagan Lester, Newhalen.
Third-place match — Emilie Madson, Bethel, p. Cornett, 2:29.
120 — Mia Crandall
Round 1 — Krista Howland, p. Crandall, 1:30.
Consolation round q — Bella Young, Bristol Bay, p. Crandall, 1:42.
132 — Hannah Finley
Round 1 — Natallie Tobuk, Nome, p. Finley 2:48.
Consolation round 1 — Finley p. McKayla Kazinguk, Mt. Edgecumbe, 1:57.
Consolation round 2 — Briella Herron, Bethel, p. Finley, 2:57.
185 — Ariadna Sorto-Chicas
Round 1 — Lylah Murrah, North Pole, p. Sorto-Chicas, :46.
Consolation round 1 — Sorto-Chicas p. Taylor Bloomstrand, Mt. Edgecumbe, 2:35.
Consolation round 2 — Sorto-Chicas dec. Faith Kingeekuk, Savoonga, 2-1.
Consolation round 2 — Alanis Cortes, p. Sorto-Chicas, 3:18.
Boys
Division I State Championships
Team (top 10) — 1. South 275; 2. Soldotna 261.5; 3. Lathrop 180.5; 4. Wasilla 176; 5. Colony 174; 6. Palmer 106; 7. Service 100; 8. East Anchorage 97.5; 9. North Pole 88; 10. Eagle River 55.
Kodiak results
140 — Sawyer Stevens
Round 1 — Scott Micheal, Soldotna, p. Stevens 2:24.
Consolation round 1 — Stevens p. Lucas Peters, Eagle River, 2:11.
Consolation round 2 — Stevens dec. Nolan Deemer, Palmer, 14-11.
Consolation round 3 — Karsten Hymas, South, p. Stevens, 3:56.
