Outdoor Kodiak LLC, operator of Kodiak’s only sanctioned paintball field, opened for play for the first time last Saturday.
In prepping for the grand opening, Ryan Sharratt and his 14-year-old son, Devin, were on location at the north end of Boy Scout Lake off Rezanof Drive nearly every evening since late April piecing together the infrastructure for the field.
“I love sitting down here and listening to people laugh and carry on, and you can hear the high fives from down here. This is what I envisioned when putting something together,” Sharratt told KDM.
Dozens of Kodiak residents showed up Saturday to watch or participate in the activities, which were held for free as part of Outdoor Kodiak’s grand opening.
Outdoor Kodiak also plans on setting up a ropes course, an obstacle course, and a net course in addition to the paintball field. The first step for them is to figure out how many people are interested in the activities and what the infrastructure will look like to accommodate them.
Sharratt’s hope is that the paintballing field will be the only part that requires staffing and is a paid activity. Ideally, the funds from paintballing will go toward funding the other areas of the development.
“Kodiak was much different in the ’80s and ’90s than it is today. There’s a lot more land-use restrictions in place right now; it limits peoples’ activities. So, this is as close to town that I could find that would be able to host communitywide events.”
His goal for Outdoor Kodiak is to add to the opportunities for Kodiak residents to be able to take part in outside recreations. Sharratt said he doesn’t believe Outdoor Kodiak is a business, but a community contribution. His intention is to get to the point where it could be a nonprofit organization.
The concept has been in the works for a year and site work began in February. Outdoor Kodiak has a lease with the Natives of Kodiak to use the land for recreation through a land-use agreement.
Sharratt currently has three fully trained volunteers able to run the paintball field. One referee can oversee 20 players, so the field is currently limited to 20 players at a time. With more referees and volunteers, more people could get out on the field.
Currently, these volunteers don’t have the desire to take part in the activities, according to Sharratt. “The next stage of volunteers is [to find] those that want to play paintball, that want to be able to volunteer around town.”
Sharratt is working on providing volunteer opportunities with Outdoor Kodiak as well as other organizations around the community, with the idea that the volunteers could earn “credits” for Outdoor Kodiak to pay for their paintball experience.
Sharratt is soliciting feedback on what volunteer opportunities could be readily available for volunteers to take part in the program.
“The more volunteers that come out and help, the more consistently available these services would be out here,” Sharratt said.
Sharratt also works as a safety expert with NWFF Environmental, and he is a newly appointed Kodiak Island Borough Assembly member. But depending on volunteer efforts and community interest, opportunities could expand to include more dates and activities.
“As things liven up and more people want to come out, then we can look at expansion,” Sharratt said.
The paintball field is currently open on Saturdays, with dates having the potential to change. The Outdoor Kodiak Facebook page makes regular updates with more information on their opening hours. The page also has other related information such as pricing and rules.
