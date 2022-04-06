There were 17 known, active cases of COVID on the island as of Sunday, according to the CDC. Fewer than 2% of the people who were hospitalized in Kodiak between March 27 and Sunday had COVID-related symptoms.
Islandwide, 9,352 people — 71.9% of the population — have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine and 8,444 people — 65% of the population — were fully vaccinated as of Monday, the CDC reported.
A total of 3,965 people in Kodiak also have received a booster shot, which accounts for 47% of the population, the CDC reported.
The vast majority of people age 65 and older have been vaccinated. The CDC reported that 95% of people in that age group have received at least one shot of a vaccine, 93.1% of people are fully vaccinated, and 79.7% of people also have received a booster shot.
