Kodiak trawlers have a 328 million pound pollock quota this year, up 12% from last year, according to data supplied by Julie Bonney, owner of Alaska Groundfish Data Bank Inc.
“The stock is above target, so we’re above the target, and we’re having good recruitment and the future looks bright,” Bonney said in an interview with the Kodiak Daily Mirror. “Assessments have shown that pollock does pretty well through the warm water that we had. … It seems to be a stock that does OK with the warmer water trend.
“That’s what we know today,” Bonney said with a laugh. “Things will continue to change.”
Ex-vessel pricing information was not immediately available, but an increased appetite for imitation crab meat, roe and filets have raised prices for pollock, as has the U.S. ban on imports of Russian-caught pollock.
Bonney said local trawlers seem to be sharing her enthusiasm for the year ahead.
“The market wants the product. The market is strong and the quota is strong — so both of those are good things,” Bonney said. “The big restraint on the fishery is Chinook salmon by-catch.
“We have a hard cap for that,” Bonney said. “We’re always trying to make sure we don’t exceed that allocation because that would shut the fishery down for the year. The fishery shuts down, no matter how many pollock you’ve got in the water.”
There are typically about 40 local trawlers participating in the Pollock harvest, Bonney said. Even though the A Season opens on Friday, Kodiak trawlers have agreed to wait until Feb. 4 to minimize the problem with salmon by-catch.
“At the beginning of the fishery we have problems with salmon by-catch because the [pollock] are not aggregated,” Bonney said. “When your catch rates are down, generally your by-catch is up.”
Previous KDM reporting says that fishermen also hope to be able to gain higher-quality fish and roe by starting later in the season. The first season of the year ends no later than May 31. Season B starts Sept. 1 and ends no later than Nov. 1.
The value of the pollock fishery extends beyond the ex-vessel amounts paid to local fishermen. The sheer volume of the fishery means steady work for processors, which will need to add staff to handle the extra load.
And other companies, from shippers and the Kodiak Electric Association to Safeway and Walmart, benefit as the money made from pollock is circulated through the Kodiak economy.
“It’s a lot of poundage across the docks that keep people employed,” Bonney said.
