Pollock season brings work to local processors

Pollock.

 Courtesy of JULIE BONNEY

Kodiak trawlers have a 328 million pound pollock quota this year, up 12% from last year, according to data supplied by Julie Bonney, owner of Alaska Groundfish Data Bank Inc.

“The stock is above target, so we’re above the target, and we’re having good recruitment and the future looks bright,” Bonney said in an interview with the Kodiak Daily Mirror. “Assessments have shown that pollock does pretty well through the warm water that we had. … It seems to be a stock that does OK with the warmer water trend. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.