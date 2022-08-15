Kodiak resident Kevin Hochmuth, 22, was ordered to serve five years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor, the State of Alaska Department of Law announced Friday.
Hochmuth pled guilty to one count of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree and also pled guilty to escape in the second degree. According to the release, Hochmuth had removed his ankle monitor.
Superior Court Judge Stephen B. Wallace issued a sentence of 12 years with seven of those years suspended. The judge imposed 10 years of probation for the sexual abuse and five years of probabtion for the escape violation.
“Judge Wallace admonished the defendant for knowing what he was doing was wrong, admitting that he knew her age would get them in trouble and choosing to continue to engage in the relationship with her,” the release said. “He explained that this is why the law protects minors who are too young and undeveloped to make these types of decisions.”
