Kodiak resident Kevin Hochmuth, 22, was ordered to serve five years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor, the State of Alaska Department of Law announced Friday. 

Hochmuth pled guilty to one count of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree and also pled guilty to escape in the second degree. According to the release, Hochmuth had removed his ankle monitor. 

