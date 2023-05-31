The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly interviewed four community members for the vacant seat of Borough Assembly member during last Thursday’s Work Session.
A Borough Assembly member seat was left vacant by Scott Arndt when he was appointed as Kodiak Island Borough mayor during the May 4 Borough Assembly meeting. The Assembly is now required to create a process for appointing someone to the open Assembly seat.
The Assembly is scheduled to make the appointment at Thursday’s meeting.
The candidates who have submitted applications for the seat are Ryan Sharratt, Steven Ames, Bo Whiteside and Rebecca Skinner.
Similar to the interviews for the mayoral applicants, the Assembly scheduled interviews with the applicants in a roundtable-style setting during the work session. Each candidate was asked questions relating to their priorities for the position as well as the position and governing body itself.
“One of the primary functions of the government and the one that the community notices the most is setting the real property tax rates,” Skinner said during the interview.
“The role of the borough is community success,” Sharratt said. “We have an obligation to our schools, our facilities, major maintenance projects, hospital and healthcare, community development, planning and zoning commission, the garbage contract, the landfill management and leachate systems, our environmental stewardship, and rural community inclusion.”
“Like Ryan [Sharratt] said, there’s several things the borough does [while]... at the same time growing Kodiak with opportunities,” Ames said. “I feel there are limited opportunities, and part of [the reason for] our population decline is younger people are moving for better opportunities.”
When questioned, Whiteside said: “Ensuring that the resources are available to provide critical needs of a community..., we need to make sure that the resource is available to do that and then we have the ability to not only recruit but retain qualified people to maintain all these resources.”
Each candidate was asked to state their priorities if they were appointed to the Borough Assembly. Ames said his priority was financial responsibility and managing income sources. Whiteside said his priority would be creating community resilience for issues such as the COVID pandemic. Skinner said her No. 1 priority would be the borough budget and fiscal decisions. Sharratt said his No. 1 priority would be to stabilize and support the new leadership in the borough mayor and borough manager positions.
The candidates were each asked to highlight what they believe are the most pressing issues the borough is facing. Sharratt named fiscal management as what he believes to be No. 1, followed by debt, spending controls, loss of population, government credibility and senior care.
Ames said that fiscal responsibility is the borough’s largest issue.
Whiteside said it is fiscal uncertainty stemming from state funding, along with changing economics that affect housing, hiring and inflationary pressures, that are the borough’s current primary concerns.
Skinner agreed with everything that the other candidates said, and pointed to the issue of fiscal uncertainty as the No. 1 problem.
Each candidate was also given the option to give their own closing comments.
“I don’t think you could go wrong on who you pick, and I thank everyone who applied for this position,” Skinner said.
“This Assembly needs to operate from a common vision, not from silos,” Sharratt said. “We need a goal to work toward as a body, not as a body part.”
Said Ames: “We all have various talents, all could probably do a good job, and so you’re just going to have to consider who you think fits the borough’s needs the most. I would love to be able to help guide Kodiak into its future and its growth.”
Said Whiteside: “If you feel that my skill set can help fill any gaps, I’m happy to help. If you feel that anyone else sitting up here with me would be better suited to fill any gaps in the Assembly in what you’re looking to accomplish, then that’s likely the right choice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.