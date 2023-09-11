It will take another year to get a new roof on Peterson Elementary School. Borough Mayor Scott Arndt broke a 3-3 tie to extend Friend Contractor’s due date to Sept. 20, 2024, for the project that was to have been done last week.

Friend Contractors sought the change to the $2.5 million contract because the materials it ordered didn’t arrive in time this summer, Borough Manager Aimee Williams told the Assembly during its regular meeting last Thursday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.