It will take another year to get a new roof on Peterson Elementary School. Borough Mayor Scott Arndt broke a 3-3 tie to extend Friend Contractor’s due date to Sept. 20, 2024, for the project that was to have been done last week.
Friend Contractors sought the change to the $2.5 million contract because the materials it ordered didn’t arrive in time this summer, Borough Manager Aimee Williams told the Assembly during its regular meeting last Thursday.
Temporary fixes for the school’s leaky roof to get it through the winter could cost the borough, but Williams told the Borough Assembly there’s a pot of money in reserve for school repairs that can be tapped for the work.
School District Maintenance and Facilities Director Darren Hargraves said Peterson’s roof has had leaks for a few years now and are hard to fix.
“Trying to find the source of a leak in that roof is a herculean task. You can’t find them, you just have to deal with them and try to limit the impact on the school,” Hargraves said.
The roof’s design, called an inverted roof membrane assembly, consists of foam tiles over a waterproof membrane. It’s supposed to last 40 years, but Peterson’s is failing after 25. “We had a lot of them in Anchorage, and they were the bane of our existence. There’s not an [inverted roof membrane assembly] in Alaska that’s lasted 40 years,” Hargraves said.
Separately, the Borough Assembly also approved a change order for North Star Elementary School that will give Wolverine Supply more time to finish exterior and window trim.
Work is going slower now that school is in session, and the company’s workers can only be on site after 3 p.m. weekdays and on weekends, Williams said. The Borough Assembly agreed to push back the completion date for the $789,243 project from Aug. 15 to Oct. 27.
Assembly member Ryan Sharratt said the delays show that the Assembly should consider adding a project manager to the borough staff.
“I’m looking forward to contracts that can be more closely followed, and I’d like to encourage us to think about adding a professional project management office to provide detailed control over all the projects we embark on. That office could prevent these changes orders, scope creep, and overages,” Sharratt said.
