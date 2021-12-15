Kodiak resident Matthew Micah Roy Jones, 33, has been arraigned on 10 felony charges of second-degree theft related to alleged credit card theft, according to court documents.
A local resident reported the theft of her purse from Cost Savers on Dec. 8. Cost Savers provided a description to the Kodiak Police Department of a man wearing a red hat and black clothing.
The victim met with Kodiak officers and informed them that her credit card had been used at Walmart after being notified by the bank. The bank also notified the victim that the card had been used at the DVD rental kiosk at Safeway.
According to court documents, the officer and victim drove to Safeway and saw a man matching the description provided by Cost Savers employees standing next to the DVD kiosk.
Kodiak police officers identified the man as Jones based on prior law enforcement-related contacts, according to court documents.
When approached, police officers informed Jones he matched a description of a suspect involved in the theft of a credit card that was then used at the kiosk. There was also a second person of interest on the scene identified only as W.B. Jones provided a Cash APP Visa card with his name on it.
The officer then inquired about purchases made at Walmart, and Jones produced a Walmart receipt with multiple declined transactions from separate credit card numbers that included ones belonging to the victim.
Jones consented to a search, but officers found no stolen items, according to the court document. However, a review of security footage at Safeway showed Jones swiping several cards at the rental kiosk.
A printed photo from Cost Savers’ security footage on Dec. 8 showed that people who allegedly looked like both Jones and W.B. wearing the same clothing as they wore when being contacted by officers at Safeway, except that Jones was now wearing a reddish beanie instead of a baseball cap. However, Jones did confirm that he had been at Cost Savers earlier that day, according to court documents.
When officers contacted W.B. and conducted a consent-based search, they found no stolen items. One of the officers later reported that W.B. said words to the effect that Jones “probably tossed the card away.”
Officers arrested Jones “on the totality of circumstances” related to the declined credit card transactions. Officers also conducted a court record search of Jones, revealing he had been convicted in the past of felony and misdemeanor theft charges in Kodiak and the Kenai Peninsula.
During his arraignment Thursday, Jones had his bail set at $2,5000 all cash performance bond and a $2,500 cash appearance bond.
The court also set as part of conditions of release Jones to stay away from Walmart and Cost Savers and to be placed under pretrial electronic device supervision. The court also appointed a public defender for Jones, who did not take a plea for a felony charge.
