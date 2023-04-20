Lion Lee Franklin Playground

The city of Kodiak’s Parks and Recreation Department is requesting $350,000 from the City Council to create a new playground at Baranof Park.

If the Parks and Recreation Department’s request is approved by the council, the equipment will be purchased in July and installed next spring.

