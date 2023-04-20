The city of Kodiak’s Parks and Recreation Department is requesting $350,000 from the City Council to create a new playground at Baranof Park.
If the Parks and Recreation Department’s request is approved by the council, the equipment will be purchased in July and installed next spring.
The Parks and Recreation Department created a controversy last month when it began removing equipment from the Lion Lee Franklin Memorial Playground to make more parking available for the Baranof Park expansion and the city’s replacement fire station.
The public commented on the dismantling of the playground on social media, in a previous KDM story, and during last Thursday’s public works session and regular City Council meeting.
“Every community that focuses and puts kids at the center is a flourishing, growing community…,” community member Katie Kesling said at the meeting. “But when you took this playground away, it felt like nobody was thinking of our kids.”
Added Alicia Sharp: “I think that most of our playgrounds need updates… . I am concerned about the cost and with the timeline.”
Aileen Fitzgerald also commented at the meeting: “As a mother in Kodiak, we fight constantly for every possible thing for our children... . When we got the rink we were all so excited. It was a huge step forward for Kodiak’s children, and I don’t think anyone ever imagined it would come at the cost of the [playground].”
The City Council says it did not direct the dismantling of the playground at Baranof Park, but the public body has acknowledged it could have communicated what was happening and why it was needed more effectively.
Corvus Design will be facilitating a planning discussion to assess community needs for the Baranof Park area. It will create site plans and landscape designs using public feedback gathered this summer, according to a statement released Wednesday by Deputy City Manager Josephine ‘Josie’ Bahnke.
“Our goal is for a new, exciting, safe, accessible multi-age playground that compliments the activity at Baranof Park,” Bahnke said in the statement.
The former Lion Lee Franklin Memorial Playground at Baranof Park was overhauled in 2000 at a cost of $128,000, including a donation of $20,000 for the Lions Club.
Some of the playground’s components will be moved to East Addition Park, which could happen as soon as the middle of May.
The city plans on using the Parks and Recreation’s website at www.city.kodiak.ak.us/parksrec and social media to provide public updates, according to a previous statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.