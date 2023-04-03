Kodiak Island Borough Assembly members have until Thursday to decide whether they are interested in filling the mayoral seat about to be left vacant by Aimee Williams, who was recently appointed borough manager. Williams’ last day as borough mayor is scheduled to be April 30.

The Assembly could appoint an Assembly member as soon as April 20, but it also could decide to fill the mayor’s seat with someone from the general public.

