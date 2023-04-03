Kodiak Island Borough Assembly members have until Thursday to decide whether they are interested in filling the mayoral seat about to be left vacant by Aimee Williams, who was recently appointed borough manager. Williams’ last day as borough mayor is scheduled to be April 30.
The Assembly could appoint an Assembly member as soon as April 20, but it also could decide to fill the mayor’s seat with someone from the general public.
Either way, the next borough mayor will be appointed by the Assembly. The process for filling such a vacancy depends on when it occurs. If the vacancy occurs within six months of the next scheduled election, the Assembly fills the position by appointment until voters select someone.
However, if the vacancy occurs more than six months before the next election, then a special election is scheduled to fill the unexpired term. Since Williams’ proposed May 1 start date as borough manager is within six months of the scheduled October election, her replacement will be made by appointment. The Assembly only needs a majority vote to appoint the next borough mayor.
Interim Borough Manager Dave Conrad will continue to serve in that role until Williams’ start date.
If an Assembly member is appointed as the next mayor, that person must give up his seat on the Assembly. The selected candidate would serve as mayor until the next regular election, at which time he could choose to run for office and, if elected, the person would serve the remainder of Williams’ term, according to borough code.
If an Assembly member is chosen, the Assembly would be required to create a process for taking applications for the Assembly seat vacancy and then select a candidate from the public.
At last Thursday’s meeting, Assembly member Jared Griffin brought forward the idea to open applications for both Assembly members and the general public to express interest at the same time. Assembly members Geoffrey Smith and Larry LeDoux agreed with the idea.
“It’s an elected position; it would be nice to see who in the public is interested and has the time to do that,” LeDoux said. “It doesn’t negate somebody from the Assembly — the mayor is a pretty important role.”
Assembly member Joseph Delgado would instead like to see the applications brought before the Assembly and if there are no interested members then open it to the public for applications, he said at Thursday’s meeting.
Assembly member Scott Arndt agreed with Delgado.
“One of the reasons for doing that is there is only four and half months left in the term,” Arndt said. “If it’s somebody within the Assembly then it’s easier to continue working.”
Assembly member Jared Griffin agreed with opening it to the public to help gain trust after the borough manager hiring process.
“I think there is value in looking to the Assembly first because we were elected in,” Griffin said at Thursday’s meeting. “I think there is credibility behind appointing an Assembly member. I [also] think we owe it to the public at the same time — there might be somebody with mayoral experience... . I also think whether justified or not there were concerns behind the transparency of the borough manager hiring process, and I think if we can keep this process open to the public... I think that goes toward validating that trust with the public.”
In an interview with KDM, Arndt said that he is “possibly” interested in the seat for borough mayor. “I didn’t expect to have to make a decision so quickly,” he added.
“I think it is better to have somebody from the body to carry it out for the next four or five months before the election, especially [when] going through the budget, than it is to [potentially bring] somebody on that has not done it before.”
The borough mayor votes only in the instances of a tie, but the position also helps set the agenda for and presides over Assembly meetings and serves as a ceremonial figure for certain Borough affairs.
“In the past I’ve always thought no because I didn’t like the idea of giving up a vote,” Arndt said of his possible interest in the mayor’s seat.
Arndt said other members of the Assembly with whom he has spoken do not want to be considered for mayor. However, Arndt said he had not spoken with all of the Assembly members.
At Thursday’s meeting, Assembly member James Turner did not comment on his preference regarding how the mayoral appointment is made. However, he did say the vacant mayoral seat would be good experience for someone looking to be elected as mayor in the fall.
Assembly member Scott Smiley was not in attendance at last Thursday’s work session.
