Pharmaceutical companies Cardinal, McKesson, AmeriscourceBeren, and Johnson & Johnson agreed to a $26 billion settlement between Alaska, 51 other states and multiple other local governments, the Alaska Department of Law announced on Tuesday. As a result of the settlement, $58 million will be coming into the state before the end of the year.
Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBeren are pharmaceutical distributors, while Johnson & Johnson manufactured and marketed opioids. In addition to paying for the settlement, the four companies have agreed to change some of their practices that are related to the opioid crisis, according to news release.
As per the agreement, Cardinal McKesson and Amerisource Bergin are required to create an independent clearinghouse that will provide the companies and state regulators with data and analytics about drug use. Also, the three companies must adopt data-driven systems to identify suspicious orders and adopt measures that would identify, report and eliminate suspicious drug use.
Johnson & Johnson will stop selling opioids and must stop advocating for opioid use by funding third parties or lobbyists to promote opioids. Additionally, they must share clinical trial data with the Yale University Open Data Access Project.
“All of us know someone who suffered from opioid addiction and this crisis has taken its toll on our communities,” Alaska Attorney General Taylor said in the release. “This agreement sends a message to the companies that would put profits ahead of people.”
The majority of the money that Alaska will receive from the settlement will be used to help people recover from the impacts of opioid abuse, the release stated. Fifteen percent of that money will be given to the nine political subdivisions that participated in the lawsuit, according to the Department of Law.
The Alaska Opioid Advisory Council will make recommendations to Gov. Mike Dunleavy about how settlement money should be used. The recommendations must be made by Dec. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.