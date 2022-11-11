Want your chance to help people remember next year’s Crab Festival for years and years to come? Want to gain some recognition for your artistic abilities? Want a little holiday spending cash?
The Kodiak Chamber of Commerce is offering the opportunity to get all three to the winners of its annual Crab Festival artwork competition.
You have until 5 p.m. Monday to submit the artwork that will be used for the 2023 Crab Festival logo and poster.
“The Crab Fest logo and poster help set the tone for the event,” said Jena Lowmaster, executive director of the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce and manager of Crab Fest, which is now in its 65th year. “The logo will be on everything we sell, and the posters often become collectors’ items.”
The theme for the 2023 event is, “Crab Fest, bringing Kodiak together for 65 years.”
Chamber promotional materials for the logo and poster tell artists to “let your imagination run wild! There are no restrictions.”
OK, maybe there are a few restrictions — or at least suggestions — such as:
• The logo should incorporate the image of a crab within the design
• It should be limited to five colors (black and white count as two)
• It “could” reflect some aspects of the festival, such as the midway, carnival, parade, sporting and outdoor events, or the fishing fleet, among other options.
For those thinking about a poster design, guidelines include:
• Artwork of all mediums is eligible
• The finished poster will be 18x24, but the artwork you submit may be larger or smaller
• The text “Kodiak Crab Fest 2023” will be added to the winning poster, so make room in your design or add it yourself
• Digital entries should be no less than 300dpi when enlarged to 18x24.
• Entries should be representative of Kodiak and marketable to a wide audience
Logo and poster entries must reach the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce office, 100 E. Marine Way, Suite 300, by 5 pm Monday. Artwork also may be sent to the Chamber at this email address: jena@kodiakchamber.org
Winner of the logo design will receive $300 and a selection of Crab Fest merchandise. The winning designer for the poster will receive $200, a selection of Crab Fest merchandise and recognition through the sale of Crab Festival posters. The winners will be notified no later than Nov. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.