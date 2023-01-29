St. Herman Harbor

CALEB OSWELL/Kodiak Daily Mirror 

St. Herman Harbor.

Kodiak crabbers are going fishing, even though in the end they didn’t get the prices they originally had hoped for.

On Saturday, the 121 permit holders represented by the Kodiak Crab Alliance Cooperative agreed to separate deals with the processors for which they individually fish. Alaska Pacific Seafoods and Pacific Seafoods are paying $3.35 a pound, Ocean Beauty is paying $3.25 plus profit sharing, and Trident has stayed at $3.25 with no profit sharing.

