The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly adopted its fiscal year 2024 budget, totaling $40.92 million, and lowered its base mill rate for the next tax year during a special meeting last Thursday.
The borough’s base mill rate for tax year 2024 has been lowered from 10.75 to 10.25. Depending on where you live, you may also be assessed for anything from Womens Bay Road Service Area or the Monashka Bay Road Service Area to the Trinity Islands Street Light Service Area or the Bay View Road Service Area. City residents also pay a mill rate on top of the borough’s base rate.
The mill rate is the tax rate for the assessed value of a property. One mill is one dollar per $1,000 of assessed value.
“I hear, we hear, lots of complaints about how much people are having to pay in taxes,” community member and former borough mayor Dan Rohrer said during public comment at the meeting. “As I’ve talked to people, I think the majority of people are less concerned about what they’re actually being tax assessed for and more what they’re really concerned about is the mill rate.”
The borough was able to lower its base mill rate because the assessed value of all taxable real and personal property in the Kodiak Island Borough increased by approximately $74 million to $1.591 billion. That number includes the value of new construction.
The cut to the mill rate was initially dependent on the borough’s reliance on the state’s decision to reimburse school bond debt.
“I don’t trust the state government one little bit about paying back for the debt service at all. I think we have to cover it ourselves,” Assembly member Scott Smiley said during the meeting.
In the years that Kodiak has had to pay the school debt service, that money has typically come from the repair and replacement fund. The facilities maintenance funds were reduced from $2.5 million to $1.7 million so the Assembly could reduce the mill rate.
“We’re in good enough shape without a doubt to reduce the mill rate this year by 0.5 mills,” Borough Mayor Scott Arndt said during the meeting.
“There is concern that we aren’t going to have enough money for contingencies,” Smiley said. “And I worry about cutting the mill rate because it’s so hard to raise it afterwards. And I think we’re headed for some big contingencies in the future.”
Highlights of the 2024 budget are an extra $205,000 for educational support, bringing that total number to $12.20 million, according to agenda packet documents. That amount ended up being $295,000 less than the Board of Education had requested.
But schools will receive funding from other places as well. The recently approved Alaska state budget for fiscal year 2024 includes one-time additional education funding of $175 million statewide. Gov. Mike Dunleavy had not yet signed that bill into law by Friday afternoon.
The new borough budget document also includes increases for borough management, the borough clerk’s office, the finance department, information technology, assessing, engineering and facilities, community development, general administration, parks and recreation and emergency preparedness.
