The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly adopted its fiscal year 2024 budget, totaling $40.92 million, and lowered its base mill rate for the next tax year during a special meeting last Thursday.

The borough’s base mill rate for tax year 2024 has been lowered from 10.75 to 10.25. Depending on where you live, you may also be assessed for anything from Womens Bay Road Service Area or the Monashka Bay Road Service Area to the Trinity Islands Street Light Service Area or the Bay View Road Service Area. City residents also pay a mill rate on top of the borough’s base rate. 

