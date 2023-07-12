The Kodiak Harvest Food Co-op is making steady progress toward its long-term goal of becoming a full-time, full-service grocery store. What began just over six years ago as a booth at the farmer’s market has enjoyed steady growth, and a significant boost in sales this year.
Last month, the co-op expanded its walk-in hours at its Selig Street storefront to five days a week, and it is suspending online ordering to get people to come to the store instead.
Manager Rob Stauffer said the new hours are a step toward the co-op opening full-time. “We’ve had pretty significant growth since this January, and our goal is to eventually function as a full-service grocery.”
Currently, the co-op is open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, but that is just the start, Stauffer said. “Those hours are subject to change, depending on the flow of customers through the store.”
Stauffer is one of four new co-op staff members recently hired to expand the organization through a four-year, $290,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to promote local food production and sales.
Kodiak Harvest board Chair Stephanie Mason said the co-op’s board and membership agreed that 2023 is the time to take giant steps. “The board has always been a working board and was running everything. And this year we met, and we said: ‘We can just keep doing this, or we can change and make this happen. People told us they wanted a store.’”
Stauffer, who was born and raised in Kodiak, came on board in April with project management experience. Staffers Kyra Moyer, Anna Malutin and Nora Saltonstall joined in May.
Mason said so far it’s working, with increased sales and community involvement. For example, store fixtures were donated or built by member volunteers — but the store has to become self-sufficient by fall, when the USDA grant runs out.
Mason said she’s optimistic. “We believe with our sales and our community backing we’re heading in the right direction. I’m so pleased with the board and the community [for getting] us to this place, and proud of the staff we have now that has enabled this growth.”
She said the co-op will continue to offer locally-grown, caught and produced foods, continue to offer produce boxes, and expand inventory to make healthy food more accessible.
“We have specialized in the higher-end foods, and we want to make quality food, with ingredients we can understand, affordable to more people,” Mason said.
Although the co-op is a membership organization — a lifetime membership costs $150 — all are welcome to shop at the store at 1420 Selig St.
“We know we are more expensive, but the extra dollar you would spend on an item at the co-op is an extra dollar that stays here in Kodiak instead of going off-island.” Mason said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.