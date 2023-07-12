The Kodiak Harvest Food Co-op is making steady progress toward its long-term goal of becoming a full-time, full-service grocery store. What began just over six years ago as a booth at the farmer’s market has enjoyed steady growth, and a significant boost in sales this year. 

Last month, the co-op expanded its walk-in hours at its Selig Street storefront to five days a week, and it is suspending online ordering to get people to come to the store instead. 

