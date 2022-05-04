Quinton M.J. Holmes, 26, was charged with two Class C felonies for forgery and theft on Thursday, according to documents filed by the District Court for the State of Alaska Third Judicial District at Kodiak. Holmes allegedly attempted to cash $1,000 from a fraudulent check.
Holmes supposedly possessed the fraudulent check from Frencis Austin, 21, according to court documents. Austin was charged with forgery and theft in March for allegedly stealing three checks from her former employer, the KDM reported.
Austin worked with a company from December to mid-January, after which she stopped showing up to work, according to court documents. Despite no longer being on the company’s payroll, a check for $466.05, the amount of money in her last paycheck with the company, was cashed in a month after she left the company, court documents allege.
Austin is accused of stealing three checks from her former workplace in the court documents. She cashed one check, gave one check to Holmes and State Troopers found the third check in her residency, according to court documents.
Holmes attempted to cash one of allegedly-stolen checks at Walmart and later Safeway on Feb. 19, but was not able to do so, court documents claim. Austin supposedly drove Holmes to Walmart and Safeway that day, according to those documents.
Two days before this, Holmes was arrested for trespassing outside of Safeway, according to court documents. When he was arrested, Holmes was wearing white and black shoes with pink laces. Holmes was wearing those same shoes when he tried to cash the check at Walmart, which is how Alaska State Troopers — after consulting officers from the Kodiak Police Department — identified him, court documents allege.
Holmes was arrested on Thursday and assigned a performance bond of $200 to be paid fully in cash, according to court documents. Since then, he was bonded out of custody, according to VINE. VINE is an online network that contains information about people held in law enforcement custody.
He had his felony first appearance on Friday and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday, May 9, according to court records. Holmes is facing up to 5 years imprisonment for a Class C felony.
