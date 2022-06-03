A research charter with the conservation group Oceana finished its eight-day expedition around the island on May 27. During its research expedition, researchers photographed the sea floor in 23 sites around Kodiak to document sea life and study the impact of trawling, according to Oceana’s report on the expedition.
The expedition observed habitats where trawling took place as well as other habitats where it didn’t, said Jon Warrenchuck, the senior scientist and campaign manager on this expedition.
“On the seafloor there was a striking diversity of life,” Oceana’s report stated. “Hydrocorals, sponge beds, brittle stars, anemones, sea cucumbers and countless other animals were observed spread across boulders, cobblestones and other seafloor areas. All of this observed life is interconnected. The corals, sponges and other seafloor structures provide habitat for fish to feed, breed and hide from predators. Small organisms like krill or squid serve as food for fish like herring or salmon. These fish are food for the birds, mammals and other life observed at the surface.”
What the researchers saw was a great deal of biodiversity all around the island, and damage in regions where there is commercial bottom-trawling, Warrenchuck said. In contrast, many of the areas that had not been trawled looked “pristine.”
It is hard to definitely state what causes coral damage, Warrenchuck told the KDM in a past interview. The researchers do not know what the trawled regions looked like before commercial trawling.
Still, Oceana is advocating for the North Pacific Fisheries Management Council to stop expanding the regions where groundfish trawling is allowed to protect the habitats there, said Warrenchuck.
“Coral habitats on the offshore banks targeted by the trawl fleet are at risk of destruction,” the report said.
The charter circumnavigated the island and traveled almost 600 miles during this expedition, Warrenchuck said. Some of the sites that were photographed were Uyak Bay, Uganik Bay, the Trinity Islands, Chiniak Bay and Albatross Bank, according to Warrenchuck. Some of the regions that were studied had never been photographed before, to Oceana’s knowledge, according to the report.
