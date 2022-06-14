Not every middle-schooler would want to attend a boarding school half a country away. And not every family could make that dream a reality.
But when River Mitchell, now 14 years old, got the opportunity he jumped at the chance.
River, whose father is a project manager for Friend Contractors and mom is owner of Kodiak Event Outfitters, just finished his first year at the Missouri Military Academy, located about 2 hours northwest of St. Louis.
“It was an extremely difficult decision for his parents and an incredible sacrifice,” said grandmother Jaymie Mitchell, known as MieMie to her grandkids.
She says that River has known he wanted to serve in the military from a young age. And, in 2020, when he went to Missouri to help MieMie after she broke her wrist things started to fall into place for River to attend Missouri Military Academy, which is located about 3 ½ hours from MieMie’s house.
River ended up staying with MieMie much longer than anticipated because of the COVID lockdowns in 2020. MieMie homeschooled River as a sixth-grader, and she soon realized that her grandson was a World War II history buff.
“He does not just know a little about WWII,” she wrote. “He knows EVERYTHING about the generals, strategies, battles, locations, tanks and all the munitions used.”
Some Google searches helped the Mitchells find Missouri Military Academy, and the year-long process of finding out more information, arranging a campus tour and applying began.
Eventually, River and his parents were notified that he had received a substantial scholarship, and MieMie said she promised to cover the remaining amount of his tuition.
When River arrived on campus last fall, “it was not what I expected,” MieMie recalls him saying. “I thought living in barracks would be much harder. I thought perhaps the other cadets would not accept me, but that was not the case. In just a few days, I made friends and adjusted quickly.”
Drill Team, choir and JROTC were some of the activities River was involved in during his recently completed eighth-grade year.
“My first couple of months was hard,” MieMie quotes River as saying. “Waking up at 6 am, getting used to the school schedule and adapting to physical training, because I was out of shape and had to work on my body.
“But after that each day got easier and easier, and then it just became natural as I got used to it,” River said.
River said his dream is to attend a military college and become an officer in the Army.
